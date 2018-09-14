Conor McGregor-Khabib Nurmagomedov to Have 1st Press Conference Ahead of UFC 229

TIMOTHY A. CLARY/Getty Images

Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov are set to have their first press conference together ahead of UFC 229.

UFC announced the two fighters will go face-to-face next Thursday, Sep. 20, at 5 p.m. ET.

The rivals are set for a lightweight championship bout Oct. 6 in what might be the biggest draw in UFC history. This will be McGregor's first fight since his hiatus from mixed martial arts to train for a boxing match with Floyd Mayweather.

McGregor has hinted he might retire if he defeats Nurmagomedov.

"I'm still saying it today, only everyone else is saying it too," McGregor said, per Martin Domin of the Mirror. "After this, who is there? Who the hell is there?"

Nurmagomedov's head coach, Javier Mendez, said he doesn't believe his fighter will ever lose.

“I’m of the belief that Khabib’s mental strength is so strong that I personally feel that he’s never going to lose,” Mendez told Niall McGrath on MMA Fighting’s Eurobash podcast. “I really don’t—I don’t think he’s ever going to lose. He’s going to find whatever he needs to do to win, whether he does it my way or does it his way, he’s going to find a way to win and that’s just what he does.”

Nurmagomedov is 26-0 in his professional MMA career. He won the lightweight championship that McGregor vacated in a win over Al Iaquinta at UFC 223.

McGregor is 21-3. His last UFC win was over Eddie Alvarez at UFC 205.

The victory allowed him to become the first fighter in UFC history to hold two championships simultaneously.