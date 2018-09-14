Aaron Rodgers Underdog for Sunday, Could Start with No Practice from Knee Injury

Mike Roemer/Associated Press

Mike McCarthy is not especially worried whether Aaron Rodgers practices at all ahead of Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings.

"He could play with no reps," McCarthy told reporters. "We've established that point some time ago in his career. So I think it's no different. You'd like to walk off the field Saturday and have your plan set, but this is the National Football League, things happen. Guys get sick on Saturday, too.

"That's all part of our process where we work the practice-squad guys in and everything. So we'll be ready for anything, but I know he wants to play. So we'll see how it goes."

Rodgers hurt his knee in the first half of the Packers' season opener against the Chicago Bears. He returned to lead a 20-point second-half comeback while dealing with pain.

McCarthy said Rodgers is improving as the week progresses.

"Tomorrow's practice will be a pretty big indicator," McCarthy said. "So we'll see how today goes, but nothing has changed. He's clearly in the day-to-day. Hopefully he'll be able to do work tomorrow."

Rodgers is listed as -350 odds to sit out the Week 2 contest, per BetDSI Sportsbook.

The Packers would start DeShone Kizer if Rodgers misses time. Kizer threw for 55 yards and an interception while replacing Rodgers against the Bears. He started 15 games for the Cleveland Browns in 2017, throwing for 2,894 yards and 11 touchdowns against 22 interceptions. The Browns lost all 15 games in which Kizer played.

Rodgers has been the fortifying source for the Packers since taking over as their starter. Green Bay went 7-9 last season as Rodgers missed nine games due to injury. They were 4-3 in games Rodgers played and 3-6 in all other contests.

The Vikings recorded three sacks and hit San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo nine times in their Week 1 win.