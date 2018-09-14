Michael Jordan, Hornets, NBA to Provide Relief During Hurricane Florence

The Charlotte Hornets announced Friday that they plan to work with the NBA to provide "necessary and immediate relief and support" to those impacted by Hurricane Florence.

Hornets principal owner and chairman Michael Jordan said the following regarding the planned relief efforts:

"It's truly devastating for me to see the damage that Hurricane Florence is doing to my beloved home state of North Carolina and to the surrounding areas. The recovery effort will be massive, and it will take a long time to repair the damage and for families to get back on their feet. Together with the NBA, we have launched a platform to aid those most impacted. Please join me, the Hornets organization and the NBA and donate to one of the local organizations assisting in the relief and recovery efforts. To all those affected, stay safe and know that we're here to help."

Per NBA.com, Jordan, the Hornets and the NBA set up a website that people can visit to learn about the relief entities and make donations.

Florence is a Category 1 hurricane that made landfall Friday morning and has already pummeled the Carolinas with rain.

Per Faith Karimi, Tina Burnside and Jason Hanna of CNN.com, Hurricane Florence is expected to produce as much as 40 inches of rain in some areas, which has caused flooding concerns.

Also, as of Friday morning, 500,000 people had lost power and 26,000 people had been forced into emergency shelters.

Jordan was born in Brooklyn, New York, but he moved to North Carolina as a child, attended Emsley A. Laney High School in Wilmington, North Carolina, and then went to the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.  

