Aaron Rodgers Injury: Top Waiver Wire Additions to Target If QB Misses Week 2

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers missed practice again on Thursday, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com, the second straight day he was unable to participate.

For fantasy players who have been banking on the veteran this season, it's possible he could miss Sunday's clash with the Minnesota Vikings. So, if that happens, who should you be seeking on the waiver wire to replace his production?

Well, you have a few options, depending upon who is available in your league. Tyrod Taylor is an interesting first option. The Cleveland Browns quarterback had a strong fantasy afternoon against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 1, rushing for 77 yards and a score to go along with 197 passing yards and another touchdown.

This week, he faces a New Orleans secondary that just allowed Ryan "There's Probably a Bird Living in My Beard" Fitzpatrick to throw for 417 yards and four scores. Plus, Taylor has legit weapons in Jarvis Landry and Josh Gordon and is always is a threat to make plays on the ground. If he's available, now's a solid time to add him to your squad.

Case Keenum of the Denver Broncos is another player worth potentially streaming for a week or two if necessary. The Oakland Raiders defense gave up two touchdowns passes to Jared Goff in Week 1, while Keenum had a solid fantasy start at Mile High, throwing for 329 yards and three scores (though his three interceptions are a concern).

Keenum isn't a sexy pick, but if you want a safe bet to score in the 15- to 18-point range, you could do worse than him.

Finally, Jared Goff isn't a terrible play against a middle-of-the-road Arizona Cardinals defense that gave up 255 passing yards and two touchdowns in Week 1 to the king of game management, Alex Smith. Goff will likely be a similar game manager for the Los Angeles Rams, with Todd Gurley as the centerpiece of the team's offense, but he's another player who seems like a safe bet to give you 15 to 18 points.

As for some players to probably avoid, resist the temptation to pounce on Fitzpatrick after his big week. The Philadelphia Eagles just held Matt Ryan to zero touchdowns through the air, giving up 169 receiving yards to Julio Jones but basically stifling the rest of the Atlanta Falcons offense. That makes Fitzpatrick a pretty stark boom-or-bust pick, with busting more likely.

And as for DeShone Kizer, well...no. Just no. Not only did he have two turnovers in his short stint of action replacing Rodgers against Chicago, including a pick-six, but now he faces a far stauncher defense in Minnesota.

Stay away. Stay far away.