WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Analysis for September 12

2 of 5

NXT champion Tommaso Ciampa made his way to the ring, the fans raining down on him with the same chorus of boos fans have greeted him with in arenas across the country.

He said the new entrance music that accompanied him to the ring was a message to his opponents. He continued, denying he attacked Aleister Black because if he wanted to beat up on someone, he would do it on the biggest stage imaginable.

Ciampa says the other Superstars should follow his lead if they want to be successful.

Grade

B

Analysis

In comparison to the rest of the Ciampa promos over the last six months or so, this was rather pedestrian. What it did, though, was remove suspicion from the braggadocios villain.

Unfortunately, it did not give us a taste of what is to come for Ciampa.

Who will step up to challenge him next? Is the never-ending rivalry between him and Gargano on the back burner for now?

We are left in the dark in regards to those answers.