Jon Gruden Says Skunk Was Loose in Raiders Locker Room: 'Still at Large'

Jon Gruden's return to the Oakland Raiders has been rough so far, and Wednesday is just the latest chapter in an already eventful story.

Speaking to reporters (h/t The Athletic's Lindsay Jones), Gruden said a skunk was running loose in the Raiders locker room.

The Raiders wear black jerseys at home and white on the road. Perhaps the rogue skunk caught a glimpse of their uniforms, assumed it was palatial estate where all of his fellow species gathered to celebrate being skunks and wandered right in.

There's no indication Gruden will attempt to sign the skunk to boost his pass rush after the Raiders gave up 365 yards in a 33-13 loss to the Los Angeles Rams in Week 1.