Jon Gruden Says Skunk Was Loose in Raiders Locker Room: 'Still at Large'

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistSeptember 12, 2018

OAKLAND, CA - SEPTEMBER 10: Head coach Jon Gruden of the Oakland Raiders looks on while his team warms up during pregame warm ups prior to the start of the game against the Los Angeles Rams at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on September 10, 2018 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)
Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Jon Gruden's return to the Oakland Raiders has been rough so far, and Wednesday is just the latest chapter in an already eventful story. 

Speaking to reporters (h/t The Athletic's Lindsay Jones), Gruden said a skunk was running loose in the Raiders locker room. 

The Raiders wear black jerseys at home and white on the road. Perhaps the rogue skunk caught a glimpse of their uniforms, assumed it was palatial estate where all of his fellow species gathered to celebrate being skunks and wandered right in. 

There's no indication Gruden will attempt to sign the skunk to boost his pass rush after the Raiders gave up 365 yards in a 33-13 loss to the Los Angeles Rams in Week 1. 

Related

    Xavier Rhodes: The 7 Best Players in the NFC North. Period.

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Xavier Rhodes: The 7 Best Players in the NFC North. Period.

    The Players' Tribune
    via The Players' Tribune

    NFL Assistant Blasts Gruden and His 'Old-Ass' Players

    Oakland Raiders logo
    Oakland Raiders

    NFL Assistant Blasts Gruden and His 'Old-Ass' Players

    Matt Miller
    via Bleacher Report

    Raiders' Best Remaining FA Option

    Oakland Raiders logo
    Oakland Raiders

    Raiders' Best Remaining FA Option

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report

    Week 2 Fantasy Football Big Board 📝

    Oakland Raiders logo
    Oakland Raiders

    Week 2 Fantasy Football Big Board 📝

    Matt Camp
    via Bleacher Report