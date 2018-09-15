NFL Week 2 Betting Guide: Odds, Props and Picks

2 of 9

Michael Zagaris/Getty Images

New England Patriots at Jacksonville Jaguars

This is the only Week 2 game on the board marked as a pick'em, and it's easy to see why. An unstoppable force (the New England Patriots offense) is meeting an unmovable object (the Jacksonville Jaguars defense), and it's anyone's guess as to who wins the battle of those titans.

The Pats ranked first in offensive efficiency last year, per Football Outsiders, while the Jags were No. 1 in defensive efficiency. When they met in last year's AFC Championship Game, the Pats won a 24-20 nail-biter after overcoming a 10-point fourth-quarter deficit.

The vast majority of the key pieces from both sides are back in 2018. This time, the game is in Jacksonville, where the Jags won six straight games to end last year. That could give the Jags a slight edge, but it's also hard to bet against Pats quarterback Tom Brady, who has a 197-57 lifetime regular-season record.

This matchup is the definition of a coin flip. It's best to just enjoy watching it without any skin in the game.

Minnesota Vikings at Green Bay Packers

This game hinges on Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers' availability. Per Packers head coach Mike McCarthy, Rodgers, who sprained his knee Sunday against the Chicago Bears and missed the end of the first half, worked with the "rehab group" Thursday and did not practice. The team listed Rodgers as questionable.

McCarthy said Wednesday that he doesn't think Rodgers needs practice this week to play, but it'll be hard to gauge the state of the 14-year veteran's knee until he's in action Sunday (if that even occurs).

Granted, Rodgers dominated the Bears in the second half despite his sprained knee, throwing three touchdown passes and leading the Packers to a 24-23 win after they were down 20-0. However, the Minnesota Vikings defense is tougher and allowed the fewest points last season.

If Rodgers' mobility is hindered, then the edge goes to the Vikings. But if Rodgers makes great strides leading up to the game, then the pendulum swings in his direction.

Either way, this is not an ideal game for bettors given Rodgers' murky status.