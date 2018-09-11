New England Patriots vs. Jacksonville Jaguars Odds, Analysis, NFL Betting Pick

Seth Wenig/Associated Press

The Jacksonville Jaguars (1-0) will have revenge on their minds this Sunday when they host the defending AFC champion New England Patriots (1-0) as small home underdogs at sportsbooks. The Patriots edged the Jaguars 24-20 in last year's conference championship game but fell short of covering as eight-point home favorites.

NFL point spread: This game opened as a pick'em; the total was 45.5 early in the week, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. (Line updates and matchup report)

NFL betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 25.6-20.2 Jaguars (NFL picks on every game)

Why the Patriots can cover the spread

New England seemingly has a mental edge over most opponents thanks to head coach Bill Belichick and quarterback Tom Brady, who rallied his team to the Super Bowl in the last meeting by throwing a four-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Danny Amendola with just under three minutes remaining for the game-winning touchdown.

The Patriots extended their series winning streak to eight games, according to the OddsShark NFL Database, with those meetings decided by an average margin of almost 16 points. More impressive though is the team's 21-game winning streak versus AFC South opponents.

Why the Jaguars can cover the spread

Jacksonville nearly pulled off the upset back in January and now will get to lean on home-field advantage in an effort to defeat the five-time Super Bowl champs.

The Jaguars played well on both sides of the ball in a 20-15 victory against the New York Giants a week ago despite losing running back Leonard Fournette to a hamstring injury. Fournette's status is officially listed as day-to-day, although you can bet he will do everything he can to get another shot at beating New England here.

Fournette rushed for 76 yards on 24 carries in the AFC Championship Game and scored a touchdown.

Smart betting pick

Nearly all of the betting trends favor the Patriots in this matchup based mostly on their historical dominance in this series. However, New England will be facing arguably the best defense in the league on the road along with a bitter team that fell one game short of the Super Bowl.

Jacksonville is riding a six-game home winning streak, with those six decided by an average of 15 points, so look for the host to avenge the most recent loss with a small upset that will have many talking about the new best team in the AFC.

NFL betting trends

The total has gone under in four of the Patriots' last five games against the Jaguars.

The total has gone under in four of the Jaguars' last five games.

The Patriots are 14-1 SU and 12-3 ATS in their last 15 games on the road.

