Fabricio Werdum Given 2-Year Sanction After Positive Test for Banned Substance

UFC heavyweight Fabricio Werdum received a two-year sanction from the United States Anti-Doping Agency after he tested positive for a banned substance.

According to a release from USADA on Tuesday, Werdum tested positive for trenbolone and its metabolite, epitrenbolone, following an out-of-competition test on April 25 as he prepared for a scheduled tilt against Aleksei Oleinik in Moscow.



Werdum's ban officially began May 22.

The 41-year-old, who is 23-8-1 lifetime, last competed in March when he squared off against Alexander Volkov in a UFC Fight Night event. Werdum was defeated in that clash by fourth-round TKO.

All told, the Brazilian is 3-2 since he surrendered his heavyweight title to Stipe Miocic at UFC 198 in May 2016.

At this rate, it's fair to wonder if Werdum's days in the UFC Octagon are over.

Vai Cavalo will be 42 years old when his ban is lifted in May 2020, and his recent run of form doesn't offer much inspiration regarding his ability to hang tough in a loaded heavyweight division two years down the line.