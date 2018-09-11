Kyrie Irving Among Athletes Enrolled in Harvard Business School Program

Boston Celtics point guard Kyrie Irving headlines the newest group of athletes to enroll in "Crossover Into Business," a Harvard Business School course created to help stars from the world of sports maximize their earning potential during and after their playing careers.

On Tuesday, Nicole Yang of Boston.com reported Irving is joined in the class by Denver Nuggets power forward Paul Millsap and former NFL tight end Martellus Bennett, among others. Longtime NBA forwards Chris Bosh and Caron Butler previously completed the program.

Irving has already started to broaden his appeal by taking his Uncle Drew character, which was developed for Pepsi commercials, mainstream with a featured film by the same name released this summer.

In June, Boston.com's Kevin Slane asked the 26-year-old Duke product about his interests away from the basketball court.

"I feel like if I had the same amount of time that I was afforded [for basketball] to learn about business and investments, I think I'd probably be in a pretty different place," he said. "You just gotta learn as best you can on your own time."

Taking a course at Harvard is a significant step in that process.

At the same time, Irving is working back from knee surgery that forced him to miss the latter stages of the 2017-18 season, including the playoffs.

