Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 2: Smart Matchup Plays, Sleepers and More

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

A wild fantasy football start in which seven players scored 30 or more points (per Yahoo fantasy football scoring for point-per-reception leagues) took place in Week 1. Chances are we won't see that output again for Week 2, but you can be assured that some players will be presented with some excellent matchups and take full advantage.

Here's a look at a few players who at best are on the start/sit borderline this week that you should consider starting thanks to some good opportunities against their Week 2 opponents.

Cleveland Browns QB Tyrod Taylor at New Orleans Saints

The New Orleans Saints gave up 48 points at home to a Tampa Bay Buccaneers team starting its second-string quarterback (Ryan Fitzpatrick). It was a shocking performance for a pass defense that was one of the best in the NFL last season.

The question is whether that opening performance was an anomaly or a sign of serious regression this season. If it's the latter, then the Cleveland Browns could have a big offensive game. Furthermore, game flow could be in favor of a big fantasy performance from Taylor.

If the Saints, who are favored by eight points in this matchup (per OddsShark), maintain a lead for most of the game, then Taylor should be more heavily involved whether it be through the air or on the ground as he tries to scramble for first downs.

Taylor showed his rushing prowess on Sunday as he ran for 77 yards and a touchdown. If he comes close to that feat and increases his production through the air, then he could be one of the top fantasy quarterbacks on the slate.

Washington Redskins RB Chris Thompson vs. Indianapolis Colts

Washington Redskins running back Chris Thompson figures to see a high volume of targets this season, so much so that it wouldn't be a big surprise to see him rank top two on the team in that category.

He should be seeing plenty of action against an Indianapolis Colts team that couldn't contain Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (149 yards from scrimmage, one touchdown) on Sunday.

Thompson is one of the better pass-catching backs in the league, so if the Colts couldn't contain Mixon (five catches, 54 yards), the ex-Duke star could be in line for a big game. As is, the sportsbooks like Washington this week, as it has an implied team total of 25.75 points, per OddsShark.

If the 'Skins approach the four-touchdown mark, Thompson could have his second straight big game after amassing 128 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown in Week 1.

Cleveland Browns WR Josh Gordon at New Orleans Saints

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Josh Gordon didn't see too much action on Sunday as he caught just one pass for 17 yards and a touchdown.

But a road tilt with the Saints looks like a prime matchup for the man nicknamed "Flash." The speedy Gordon has the ability to take the top off the Saints defense, much like Buccaneers wide receiver DeSean Jackson did when he caught five passes for 146 yards and two touchdowns.

As noted in the Tyrod Taylor section, it's entirely possible the Cleveland Browns are playing nearly the entire game from behind, which will force the team to go to the air more often than not. That could mean much more volume for Gordon, who can provide a solid fantasy output on just one play thanks to his explosive, game-changing receiving abilities.

Tennessee Titans TE Jonnu Smith vs. Houston Texans

Tennessee Titans tight end Delanie Walker suffered a broken ankle and ligament damage on Sunday and is out for the regular season, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Hopefully Walker can return healthy for the 2019 campaign. Until then, second-year tight end Jonnu Smith will take Walker's place in the starting lineup.

Drafted out of Florida International in 2016, Smith caught 18 passes for 157 yards and two touchdowns as Walker's backup last year. It will be interesting to see how he fares with (presumably) more targets as he takes the field for more snaps.

Of note, the Houston Texans also struggled against tight ends last year, as they finished sixth-last in pass-defense efficiency versus the position according to Football Outsiders.

Their tight end defense didn't get off to a great start this year as Rob Gronkowski of the New England Patriots had seven catches for 123 yards and a touchdown. Then again, Gronk is the best tight end in the game, and him putting up stat lines like that is not uncommon.

Still, Smith may have an advantageous matchup and increased target volume, and that's a good combination in fantasy football.