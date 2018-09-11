NFL Power Rankings Week 2: Latest 2018 Standings and Reaction for All 32 Teams

Jeff Zelevansky/Getty Images

The New York Jets and Los Angeles Rams closed out Week 1 of the NFL season with convincing wins on Monday Night Football. Now attention moves to Week 2, with the Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals kicking things off Thursday evening.

In advance of that matchup, here's a look at a fresh set of power rankings alongside quick thoughts the top 10.

NFL Power Rankings

1. Philadelphia Eagles

2. New England Patriots

3. Los Angeles Rams

4. Minnesota Vikings

5. Jacksonville Jaguars

6. Green Bay Packers

7. Kansas City Chiefs

8. Carolina Panthers

9. Atlanta Falcons

10. Baltimore Ravens

11. Pittsburgh Steelers

12. Chicago Bears

13. New Orleans Saints

14. New York Giants

15. Houston Texans

16. San Francisco 49ers

17. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

18. New York Jets

19. Denver Broncos

20. Los Angeles Chargers

21. Cincinnati Bengals

22. Washington Redskins

23. Seattle Seahawks

24. Dallas Cowboys

25. Cleveland Browns

26. Miami Dolphins

27. Tennessee Titans

28. Detroit Lions

29. Indianapolis Colts

30. Arizona Cardinals

31. Oakland Raiders

32. Buffalo Bills

Top-10 Thoughts

1. Philadelphia Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles beat an Atlanta Falcons team that has made the playoffs in each of the last two seasons. They did so without their starting quarterback, No. 1 wide receiver, a starting defensive tackle and a starting linebacker. In other words, the Eagles should be Super Bowl contenders yet again.

2. New England Patriots

It looks like another year where the New England Patriots will coast to a division title and go deep in the playoffs. As long as quarterback Tom Brady and tight end Rob Gronkowski stay healthy, it's hard to call any other AFC team the conference's top contender. The return of wide receiver Julian Edelman off a four-game suspension will give the Pats a big boost as well.

3. Los Angeles Rams

The Los Angeles Rams started slow before crushing the Oakland Raiders in the second half. Running back Todd Gurley was fantastic as usual, the Rams wide receivers all played key roles and new cornerback Marcus Peters returned an interception for a touchdown. Expect more dominant performances this season from L.A.

4. Minnesota Vikings

On the plus side, the Minnesota Vikings' defense was strong yet again in a 24-16 win over the San Francisco 49ers, and running back Dalvin Cook looked good after missing most of last season with a torn ACL. But the offensive line needs to pass-protect better, as it allowed three sacks of new quarterback Kirk Cousins. That will be the X-factor in determining how far Minnesota goes this year.

5. Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jacksonville Jaguars' defense looks like it's going to dominate the league once again. They held the New York Giants offense, which features two of the best offensive players in the league in running back Saquon Barkley and wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., to just 15 points. Jags linebacker Myles Jack also returned an interception for a touchdown. Like last season, Jacksonville will be a tough out.

6. Green Bay Packers

One game doesn't make an entire season, but one can't help but wonder if Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers' Willis Reed impression will end up catapulting his team to great success. A loss to the Chicago Bears at home would have been devastating, but instead, the Packers have a massive amount of momentum heading into their tilt with the Minnesota Vikings.

7. Kansas City Chiefs

The 1999 St. Louis Rams were the most entertaining offense of the 1990s. The 2007 New England Patriots were the most entertaining offense of the 2000s. Might the 2018 Kansas City Chiefs take that crown for the 2010s? If quarterback Patrick Mahomes keeps lobbing deep balls to wideout Tyreek Hill all season, that can certainly be the case. That offense looks unstoppable right now.

8. Carolina Panthers

The Carolina Panthers defense showed why it is one of the best units in the league on Sunday. That's in large part to two men plugging the middle of the field (defensive tackle Kawann Short and linebacker Luke Kuechly). Both are strong against the run and pass, and they should be the catalysts for another playoff appearance.

9. Atlanta Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons need to figure out their red-zone woes and fast. On three separate occasions, they failed to even score after hitting the Philadelphia Eagles' 20-yard line. If the Falcons don't figure this out, a third straight postseason appearance probably won't occur, as the NFC looks loaded this year.

10. Baltimore Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens resembled a power-conference college football team playing a weak Division I-FCS school in the first week of the season. Granted, the Buffalo Bills look like they will be the worst team in football this year, but Baltimore's passing attack (quarterback Joe Flacco completed 25 of 34 passes) was highly encouraging.