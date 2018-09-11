Simms & Lefkoe: Rodgers Movie Trailer, Jimmy G and Dak Film Breakdowns

Bleacher Report

It's our Week 1 recap pod!

Was Sunday Night Football against the Bears the best game of Aaron Rodgers' career? Is Tyreek Hill a Top 5 WR? Film deep dives on Ryan Fitzpatrick, Dak Prescott, and Jimmy G. Let us know your Week 1 thoughts in the comments below.

Follow @SimmsAndLefkoe on Twitter and Instagram, and tell us what you think of the show!

Warning: Contains NSFW language.

To subscribe to the show on iTunes, click here.

Your teams. Your highlights. Your scores...all in one place! Download the free Bleacher Report app now.