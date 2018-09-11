Simms & Lefkoe: Rodgers Movie Trailer, Jimmy G and Dak Film Breakdowns

It's our Week 1 recap pod!

Was Sunday Night Football against the Bears the best game of Aaron Rodgers' career? Is Tyreek Hill a Top 5 WR? Film deep dives on Ryan Fitzpatrick, Dak Prescott, and Jimmy G. Let us know your Week 1 thoughts in the comments below.

Warning: Contains NSFW language.

