Simms & Lefkoe: Rodgers Movie Trailer, Jimmy G and Dak Film Breakdowns

Simms & Lefkoe: Rodgers Movie Trailer, Jimmy G and Dak Film BreakdownsSeptember 11, 2018
It's our Week 1 recap pod!
Was Sunday Night Football against the Bears the best game of Aaron Rodgers' career? Is Tyreek Hill a Top 5 WR? Film deep dives on Ryan Fitzpatrick, Dak Prescott, and Jimmy G. Let us know your Week 1 thoughts in the comments below.
Warning: Contains NSFW language.
