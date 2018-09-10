Jordan Spieth Fails to Qualify for Tour Championship for 1st Time in Career

Stew Milne/Associated Press

The 2018 Tour Championship will be without a familiar face.

According to Bob Harig of ESPN.com, Jordan Spieth finished 31st in the FedEx Cup points standings this season. As a result, he failed to qualify for the season-ending tournament that features the top 30 players in the standings for the first time in his career.

Prior to this year, Spieth had never finished below 15th in the final standings in five years, Harig noted. He captured the 2015 FedEx Cup title.

Spieth still had everything in front of him entering the BMW Championship this weekend, considering he was ranked in the top 30. However, he struggled and finished in a tie for 55th, which bumped him out of the field.

It was another chapter in what has been a disappointing year by his elevated standards. Spieth has not won a tournament in 2018 and didn't even make the cut at the U.S. Open. While he finished in third at the Masters and tied for ninth at The Open, he was the 54-hole leader in the latter and failed to close the door on what would have been a fourth career major championship.

The poor play isn't his only concern, as Harig explained he could face a fine or suspension from the PGA Tour because he didn't play 25 events this season.

Since he is not a lifetime member or veteran, the Tour requires players to either play in an event they did not the last four years or appear in 25 tournaments. He did neither and is now subject to a potential penalty.

As for the Tour Championship, Bryson DeChambeau enters as the FedEx Cup points leader, but Tiger Woods is sure to generate plenty of headlines. He is 20th in the playoff standings after the BMW Championship and qualified for the season-ending event for the first time since 2013 as he continues his comeback from multiple back surgeries and time away from the game.