USA Olympic Committee Chairman Larry Probst to Step Down at End of Year

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistSeptember 10, 2018

FILE - In this June 30, 2015 file photo, U.S. Olympic Committee Chairman Larry Probst speaks during a news conference in Redwood City, Calif. Leaders of the U.S. Olympic Committee said they have no plans to part ways with CEO Scott Blackmun and will wait for results from an independent investigation into the federation's handling of sex-abuse complaints from gymnasts before making any major moves. Probst used the USOC's traditional pre-Olympics news conference Friday, Feb. 9, 2018, to apologize to the hundreds of gymnasts abused by Larry Nassar, who served as a doctor for the U.S. Olympic gymnastics team. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File)
Eric Risberg/Associated Press

U.S. Olympic Committee chairman Larry Probst will step down at the end of the 2018 calendar year.

“I became chairman at a difficult time for the USOC and worked diligently with my colleagues here in the U.S., and around the world, to change the USOC for the better," Probst said in a statement, per USA Today's A.J. Perez. "It’s now time for a new generation of leaders to confront the challenges facing the organization.”

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

