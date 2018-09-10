USA Olympic Committee Chairman Larry Probst to Step Down at End of Year

Eric Risberg/Associated Press

U.S. Olympic Committee chairman Larry Probst will step down at the end of the 2018 calendar year.

“I became chairman at a difficult time for the USOC and worked diligently with my colleagues here in the U.S., and around the world, to change the USOC for the better," Probst said in a statement, per USA Today's A.J. Perez. "It’s now time for a new generation of leaders to confront the challenges facing the organization.”

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.