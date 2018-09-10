NFL Week 2 Odds: Early Lines for Patriots vs. Jaguars, Full Slate of Games

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

Odds for the NFL's Week 2 matchups came out Monday, per OddsShark.com, and the New England Patriots-Jacksonville Jaguars matchup opened as a pick'em at even odds before betting moved the Patriots (-2) to slight favorites.

The Patriots' opening as a pick'em is certainly notable. As John Breech of CBS Sports noted, "For the past two years, the Patriots have been favored to win every single game they've played in."

Breech added that the last time the Patriots didn't open as a favorite was Week 2 of the 2016 season, when Tom Brady was suspended.

The Jaguars nearly upset the Patriots in last year's AFC Championship Game, losing 24-20 after the Patriots scored 14 points in the fourth quarter. Suffice it to say, the rematch is set to be a close affair.

Other top matchups next week: The defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles (-3) open as slight road favorites over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers; the Green Bay Packers (-2.5) are favored at home against their divisional rivals, the Minnesota Vikings; the Pittsburgh Steelers (-5.5) open as home favorites against the Kansas City Chiefs, even though Pittsburgh is coming off a 21-21 tie with the Cleveland Browns; and Atlanta (-4) is favored at home over Carolina.

The rest of the week's matchups can be seen below.

Thursday

Baltimore (-3) vs. Cincinnati

Sunday

Houston vs. Tennessee (no line)

Cleveland vs. New Orleans (-7.5)

Indianapolis vs. Washington (-4)

Miami vs. New York Jets (-1)

Los Angeles Chargers (-7.5) vs. Buffalo Bills

Detroit vs. San Francisco (-3.5)

Arizona vs. Los Angeles Rams (-10)

Oakland vs. Denver (-4)

New York Giants vs. Dallas (-3.5)

Monday