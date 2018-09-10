NFL Week 2 Odds: Early Lines for Patriots vs. Jaguars, Full Slate of Games

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistSeptember 10, 2018

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady on the sideline during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Charles Krupa/Associated Press

Odds for the NFL's Week 2 matchups came out Monday, per OddsShark.com, and the New England Patriots-Jacksonville Jaguars matchup opened as a pick'em at even odds before betting moved the Patriots (-2) to slight favorites.

The Patriots' opening as a pick'em is certainly notable. As John Breech of CBS Sports noted, "For the past two years, the Patriots have been favored to win every single game they've played in."

Breech added that the last time the Patriots didn't open as a favorite was Week 2 of the 2016 season, when Tom Brady was suspended.

The Jaguars nearly upset the Patriots in last year's AFC Championship Game, losing 24-20 after the Patriots scored 14 points in the fourth quarter. Suffice it to say, the rematch is set to be a close affair.

Other top matchups next week: The defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles (-3) open as slight road favorites over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers; the Green Bay Packers (-2.5) are favored at home against their divisional rivals, the Minnesota Vikings; the Pittsburgh Steelers (-5.5) open as home favorites against the Kansas City Chiefs, even though Pittsburgh is coming off a 21-21 tie with the Cleveland Browns; and Atlanta (-4) is favored at home over Carolina.

The rest of the week's matchups can be seen below.

         

Thursday

  • Baltimore (-3) vs. Cincinnati

         

Sunday

  • Houston vs. Tennessee (no line)
  • Cleveland vs. New Orleans (-7.5)
  • Indianapolis vs. Washington (-4)
  • Miami vs. New York Jets (-1)
  • Los Angeles Chargers (-7.5) vs. Buffalo Bills
  • Detroit vs. San Francisco (-3.5)
  • Arizona vs. Los Angeles Rams (-10)
  • Oakland vs. Denver (-4)
  • New York Giants vs. Dallas (-3.5)

       

Monday

  • Seattle vs. Chicago (-3)

Related

    Team Grades for Week 1 ✏️

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Team Grades for Week 1 ✏️

    Kristopher Knox
    via Bleacher Report

    Rodgers Reminds NFC North Who Runs the Division

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Rodgers Reminds NFC North Who Runs the Division

    Brent Sobleski
    via Bleacher Report

    It's Time to Stop the Madness

    NFL logo
    NFL

    It's Time to Stop the Madness

    Mike Tanier
    via Bleacher Report

    Pats, Vikings SB Favorites After Week 1

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Pats, Vikings SB Favorites After Week 1

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report