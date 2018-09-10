Eagles Rumors: Ex-Ravens WR Breshad Perriman Working Out for Philly

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistSeptember 10, 2018

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Breshad Perriman prepares to catch a pass in the second half of a preseason NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Nick Wass/Associated Press

The Philadelphia Eagles are reportedly working out former Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Breshad Perriman, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. 

Perriman, 25, was cut by the Ravens on Sept. 1. In 27 career games for the team, he caught just 43 passes for 576 yards and three scores. 

                     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

