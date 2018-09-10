Eagles Rumors: Ex-Ravens WR Breshad Perriman Working Out for Philly

Nick Wass/Associated Press

The Philadelphia Eagles are reportedly working out former Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Breshad Perriman, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Perriman, 25, was cut by the Ravens on Sept. 1. In 27 career games for the team, he caught just 43 passes for 576 yards and three scores.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.