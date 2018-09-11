NBA 2K19 Review: Gameplay Videos, Features and Impressions

2K Sports

NBA 2K19 is the well-rounded player returning to the hardwood after the offseason break and leaning on a few new, not-so-noticable quirks to his game.

Granted, LeBron James is the type of player who would notice these finer details and offer praise for the refinement. Take, for example, another wrinkle in the Eurostep from the game's cover star, Giannis Antetokounmpo.

In 2K19's case, the refinements come in the droves of content already available, ranging from the gameplay itself to the borderline intimidating amount of modes fans can immerse themselves in for long stretches.

Tasked with one-upping itself again, the 2K series stays grounded with this latest release, knowing a young, ever-resourceful core fanbase will dig for the details and prop up the game—as they should—for the love and care found in these enhancements.

Gameplay

The 2K series had few glaring weaknesses in the gameplay department before this release.

A year ago, the team at 2K Sports worked hard to refine common complaint areas. Fast breaks and rebounding received plenty of love and, to their credit, it feels even smoother this time out. Players continue to realistically travel in the proper lanes before funneling out to the wings on a break, and rebounding feels more timing-based and makes sense regarding who is going up for what.

But some of the tweaking a year ago created imbalances, which 2K19 addresses. Slashing has been de-powered. It's not as easy to blow by defenders. And when the sneakers are reversed, it finally feels like timing a steal attempt properly is rewarding. This hasn't been overcorrected to place all the power in the hands of the defender; it simply feels balanced—as it should.

Still, this comes with a catch: pulling down a left trigger and hardly paying attention doesn't work anymore. Lockdown defense isn't the one-stop solution for a user like it has been in past years. Again, there is a stronger sense of balance, which longtime fans will respect.

Painting in broad strokes, those same LeBron-esque users who notice the fine details will see the improvements to the A.I. as well, mainly in how they navigate screens and rolls, making for a more cohesive experience.

But far and away more important than anything else in the gameplay department is the addition of the Takeover system. A natural evolution of 2K's hot-cold streaks and badge system, the Takeover meter fills as users help a certain player get on a roll through consistent smart contributions in all facets of the game.

Once the meter is filled, a Stephen Curry takes over, draining his shots from deep and swinging the tide of a game. These Takeover bonuses apply to a player's archetype, so a sharpshooter like Curry gets the obvious bonuses, as does a lockdown defender or slasher, and so on.

At face value, one of the other prominent shake-ups users will notice is the shot meter. There is now a meter tied to the post game, including layups. It's hard to get the hang of at first, but it makes enough sense and works well once a user gets to know it.

LeBron going behind the backboard and switching hands midair is going to require a longer meter hold than a typical fast-break layup, and the game offers meter accuracy and how open a player was during the attempt in a helpful feedback section.

Like the franchise itself, 2K's gameplay feels like the obvious culmination of the series' trajectory. Archetypes help each individual player feel like themselves and the more passionate the fan, the bigger advantage users will have in areas such as rebounding, stealing and the superb Takeover mechanics. It's a rewarding timesink to improve on the controller, which isn't something many games can say and a nice feather in the cap for a team tasked with dropping annual releases.

Graphics and Presentation

To be blunt, 2K Sports didn't have to do much in this area.

Like the past few years, 2K19 offers an immersive experience regardless of venue thanks to a cohesive package.

The players themselves look great, down to the minutia like what leg a player happens to keep wrapped. But this is more about the surrounding pieces. Crowds in arenas look great, with individual fans moving around realistically and reacting to the action well.

Ambiance plays a big role in this immersion. Something as silly as the squeak of sneakers on the hardwood and players calling out screens as they unfold is an important touch. Games in other locales like parks feature onlookers yelling out screens, calling out players who are open, calling for the check ball and keeping users updated on the score of the pickup game.

On the presentation side, there is an incredible in-studio feel to the pre- and post-game antics with Shaquille O'Neal and Kenny Smith. The announcers continue to offer a realistic product, and guest spots from guys like Bill Simmons during key games provide deep analysis. At one point, listening to a Simmons clip well into the second quarter of a game was like listening to one of his podcasts and was enough to keep on playing even if it was time to back out and make changes.

It's the little things like this that add up in a total package. Before gaming hardware had realized its potential, fans of sports games had to make do with the understanding there were limitations. Now it feels like the restraints have been forever removed, and 2K19 is the latest in a line of products that truly take advantage of this horsepower to recreate something passionate fans of the sport—not just national-game viewers—can appreciate.

MyCareer, Features and More

Again, the feature list is intimidating.

MyCareer, this year dubbed "The Way Back," is the crown jewel as always, with the individual-focused mode this time leaning on acting heavyweights and solid production values to tell the tale of a user's created character as he gets rejected by the NBA and heads overseas.

The break-into-the-Association schtick is tired, but this is a fresh angle that keeps things interesting and even examines a few barriers fans wouldn't normally think about, like how a language gap can have a huge impact on a player's timeout-to-timeout involvement and productivity. This is a fun journey and good place to start, and the new take on the story is a solid effort for annual release.

Progression didn't feel as bogged down this year either, which last year led to some understandable conversations about microtransactions. It was a little weird to see a dunk in a random overseas game with the player's team down big earn him 295 fans on the spot via a handy little pop-up, but hey, it's easy to appreciate what they're trying to do. Drip-feeding progression items indeed helps some of the mundane grind easier.

Neighborhood is probably the next biggest item on the list, and users won't be upset with the tweaks here.

A central hub of sorts was a great idea on paper, and it made too much sense given how communities spring up around courts across the globe. Thankfully, improvements in 2K19 mean navigating it is no longer a chore, and it isn't as bare, with fun mini-games such as dodgeball there to keep things interesting. It's not just small items, either, as it indeed serves as a social hub for friends and others and happens to offer a springboard to the MyTeam mode, which was a nice touch.

MyLeague and MyGM return as expected, the latter featuring an online option and all the customization spreadsheet-crunchers and advanced-metric lovers could ask for over 80-year epics. MyGM is a bit more hit-or-miss.

MyGM is split into two options, with traditional being as great as ever. It's "My GM: The Saga Continues" that is an oddball.

The story-based MyGM offering picks up where last year's left off and doesn't change much while players navigate seemingly endless text conversations. There's a lane for something like this, and 2K's competitors have started jumping into the deep end, so the storytelling effort makes sense.

Still, it was jarring to go from Madden's cinematic experience in Longshot to MyGM, where you have to read what characters say to one another while the game's soundtrack plays in the background and those characters endlessly cycle through random mouth and hand patterns. If the 2K series is going after a major facelift for a future annual release, this feels like the one.

Luckily, the straightforward MyGM mode is still here, as are the options to simply play one season or postseason. And complaints about the story-based mode aside, it's a different take offering a more in-depth look at what goes on behind the scenes, and there will certainly be users out there who want that sort of experience. If this was a game with only that mode as a story option, it would be a much bigger problem.

Outside of these options, something like 2KTV is worth a salute. These videos during loading screens, featuring tutorials and otherwise, are a great touch more games should borrow from if it fits the material. And we'd be remiss not to mention microtransactions after the uproar a year ago—which 2K has even poked fun at itself over during a neighborhood cutscene. Microtransactions still cast a shadow over the proceedings in many areas, but it doesn't feel exploitative, and everything down to the mentioned dodgeball minigames reward VC this year. But even then, this too falls into the user-choice umbrella for the most part.

The theme here is providing as many options as possible, even if they don't all hit on the same stroke of quality. Booting up the game and getting to choose between some laid-back pickup games on blacktop (equipped with their own unique dunk modifiers and tricks) or busting out the spreadsheets to run an organization or even pursue an individual legacy around the globe is a welcome place to find oneself in.

Conclusion

NBA 2K19 is an improvement in that it takes another step forward in key areas of the game itself, from something simple like navigating an ever-expanding Neighborhood to how players funnel down a court on a break.

But it is very much a cerebral improvement over anything else. The details on the court matter, which is important for those seeking out the truest simulation possible. Everything about what an individual player excels at matters, down to a rebounding battle on the boards to more overarching themes like strategically plotting out offensive attacks or defensive swipes. Users who are passionate about the sport itself have an advantage, and for those who don't like what could be an uneven playing hardwood, fun blacktop alternatives with various player counts await.

While the phrase is overused in most instances, there is truly something here for everyone. Every angle of basketball itself gets some sort of attention, and 2K even slightly dips its toes into other genres at times in certain modes.

Maybe the game's covers tell the story. Antetokounmpo is the possible generational talent with a unique set of skills capable of completely shifting the league as fans know it, which alludes to 2K's original arrival on the scene.

It's James on the cover of the 20th Anniversary Edition who serves as a better representation of where the series has gone, culminating in 2K19. The "best ever" debate is there for those who want it, but it sure is fun to sit back and watch all the moving parts acquired along the way work in a cohesive manner.