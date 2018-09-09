Dez Bryant Talks Up Joining Patriots, Says Redskins 'Cool as Well'

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistSeptember 9, 2018

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant (88) warms up before playing against the New York Giants in an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)
Bill Kostroun/Associated Press

A scoreless first half from the Dallas Cowboys had fans missing Dez Bryant, but the receiver is apparently not interested. Instead, he discussed joining the New England Patriots or Washington Redskins on Sunday:

Bryant was released by the Cowboys in April and remains a free agent beyond the start of the regular season, although he has promised he will be on the field at some point in 2018. 

"I will play ball this year just might be a lil bit later in the year," he tweeted last month.

While his complaints about the Cowboys remain interesting, his interest in joining the Patriots holds more importance going forward.

With Julian Edelman currently serving a four-game suspension, New England is extremely thin at receiver with few proven players. Phillip Dorsett was the only receiver to have more than one catch in Sunday's 27-20 win over the Houston Texans, finishing with seven receptions for 66 yards and a touchdown.

Chris Hogan and Cordarrelle Patterson each had one catch while the rest of the looks went to tight ends and running backs.

Adding an impact player like Bryant could provide quarterback Tom Brady with another elite weapon to take some pressure off Rob Gronkowski.

Meanwhile, the Redskins could also use some wideout help with Josh Doctson, Jamison Crowder and Paul Richardson all hoping to step into the spotlight after being secondary options in the past.

The Cleveland Browns are also reportedly in the hunt and could sign him after Week 1, per Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. He visited the team last week but the squad already has Jarvis Landry and Josh Gordon the roster.

Although Bryant is coming off a down year, he is a three-time Pro Bowler who can still make a difference for a team's passing game at some point this season.

Related

    Titans-Dolphins Is Longest NFL Game Ever

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Titans-Dolphins Is Longest NFL Game Ever

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Browns Can't Close in OT, Tie Steelers

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Browns Can't Close in OT, Tie Steelers

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Jimmy G Loses 1st Game as a Starter

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Jimmy G Loses 1st Game as a Starter

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    🚨 Josh Allen Makes NFL Debut 🚨

    NFL logo
    NFL

    🚨 Josh Allen Makes NFL Debut 🚨

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report