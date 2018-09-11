Predicting Each MLB Team's Biggest Controversy of the Offseason

6 of 6

Arizona Diamondbacks: The Paul Goldschmidt decision

As they struggle to get back to the postseason, the Arizona Diamondbacks have a larger question to answer: What's the future of first baseman Paul Goldschmidt?

The six-time All-Star has spent his entire unimpeachable career with the Snakes and leads the Senior Circuit with a .962 OPS.

Arizona can re-up Goldschmidt for $14.5 million in 2019, a move it'll assuredly make. His free agency looms after that, however, and the Diamondbacks will have to decide whether they want to break the bank.

If Goldy reaches free agency, the decision could be out of Arizona's hands. Multiple deep-pocketed suitors will come calling, and the D-backs might be outbid. An offseason extension, if Goldschmidt is open to it, is likely Arizona's best bet. On the other hand, he'll turn 32 next September and might be a payroll drag on the back end of any long-term pact.

Colorado Rockies: Should they spend big on pitching?

Last offseason, the Colorado Rockies handed a three-year, $52 million contract to closer Wade Davis. It was the biggest-ever deal for a relief pitcher on a per-year basis.

Davis hasn't been a disaster; he leads the NL with 39 saves. He's also posted a 4.63 ERA and a 5.22 mark at home.

The Rockies are gunning for the top spot in the National League West. Good for them.

This offseason, though, they'll confront an annual, controversial question: Is it worth it for a team that plays half its games at mile-high altitude to recruit and overpay pitchers whose stats will inevitably decline?

Los Angeles Dodgers: The Clayton Kershaw situation

Clayton Kershaw is pitching well. That's good for the Dodgers' 2018 chances and great for the game of baseball.

Going forward, however, it could put L.A. in a corner.

A three-time NL Cy Young Award winner and one-time NL MVP, Kershaw is the greatest pitcher of his generation. He's also had injuries in recent years and never gotten the Dodgers over the championship hump.

After this season, Kershaw can opt out and test free agency, per Cot's Baseball Contracts. Considering he's healthy and once again pitching like an ace's ace, he'll probably do exactly that.

Should the Dodgers re-sign him at any cost? From a public relations stance, the answer is "yes." Yet Kershaw will turn 31 in March and, again, has shown himself to be mortal. Keep an eye on this scintillating storyline.

San Diego Padres: Should they spend big again or hang back?

The San Diego Padres have a stacked farm system. Might they also opt to spend in free agency?

The Friars did last offseason, when they gave an eight-year, $144 million contract to first baseman Eric Hosmer. Homser has underperformed, which could make San Diego gun-shy.

Then again, it's easy to imagine the Padres as dark-horse players on the 2018-19 market.

They shouldn't and surely won't decimate their rebuilt MiLB cache. Another unexpected free-agent splurge, however, isn't beyond the realm of possibility...wise or not.

San Francisco Giants: Whether to blow it up or go for it again

The San Francisco Giants are limping to the finish line of a failed season. Management tried to augment the roster with veteran pickups, but the Orange and Black dissolved into a puddle of even-year mediocrity.

They'll return next year with familiar faces such as left-hander Madison Bumgarner (assuming the Giants exercise his $12 million team option, per Cot's), shortstop Brandon Crawford and catcher Buster Posey (who's recovering from hip surgery), but barring a radical makeover, they're a sub-.500 also-ran.

Will that makeover involve big spending in free agency or selling off what assets can be sold?

Based on recent history, bet on the former, even if the results indicate it might be time for the Giants to blow it up.

