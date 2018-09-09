Browns Are the NFL's Biggest Week 1 Winners—and They Didn't Even Need to Win

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

What time is the parade in Cleveland this week?

A banner would also be a nice touch:

"WE TIED!"

It was Browns 21, Steelers 21, optimism in Cleveland 21 billion.

In what was a glorious and fun day of football, the center of the NFL universe was, of all places, the losing-est, sorriest, most-inept, most-laughed-at, most-mocked, most-quarterbacked place on Earth.

The Browns are where dreams go to die. Now, the Browns are where dreams go to tie.

It's weird to be so optimistic, and genuinely happy, for the Browns. Weird because they "won" (word used purposefully) the day scoring the same number of points as a Steelers team that we're not even sure is good.

Pittsburgh got excellent play from running back James Conner, who had 31 carries for 135 yards and two touchdowns and added five catches for 57 yards. But there's little question that maybe the best player on the team is Le'Veon Bell, and he's sitting out because of a contract dispute.

Would Bell have done better? Who knows, but his absence should cheapen the Browns' "win." But it doesn't.

Because we like them. We admire them, in some ways. And we want them to have their moment. There have been so few.

David Richard/Associated Press

It's also because the Browns have done their time as lovable losers. They've been as good at losing as the Patriots are at winning. Better, even. Yet the organization has never become hate-able or nasty. They've continued to plug along, bouncing through various landmines and disasters and Johnny Manziel party stories. Even through watching LeBron James bring a title to the city.

Sure, they've made Browns fans cry and sink into a pit of losing hell, where the devil wears a jersey with the names of all 7 million of the Browns starting quarterbacks. (By the way: The Browns ending their losing streak with a non-win is so Cleveland it too should go on T-shirt.) The Browns have hated losing, and losing has defined them, but it has never buried them.

And now, those days might soon be over.

The last time Cleveland won a game was 624 days ago. They brought a 17-game losing streak into Sunday. And even the way they finally "won" to end that streak was Brownsian.

Except in the ways it wasn't—the ways in which these Browns are different, which a number of us have been saying for some time.

The Steelers usually destroy the Browns, and it looked like that was going to happen Sunday. The Browns trailed 21-7 at the start of the fourth quarter. The old Browns would have lost 41-7.

This version is more talented than that, though.

One of the keys is Tyrod Taylor—cast out of Buffalo. He wasn't terrific in this game, going just 15-of-40 for 197 yards, a touchdown and an interception. But he made plays (including 77 yards and a touchdown on eight rushes) and got the ball into the hands of playmakers in Josh Gordon and Jarvis Landry.

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

And he will get better. If you want to know his value, look at what happened to his old team, the Bills. They were shellacked by the Ravens, 47-3. Maybe Taylor didn't put up the biggest stats, but at least he was competent, unlike the QBs who replaced him in Buffalo (Josh Allen and Nate Peterman were a combined 11-for-33 for 70 yards and two picks, with no positive contributions to the running game).

Another key is Gordon, the player Taylor connected with on the game-winning pass (yes "winning"). When Gordon stays on the field, few receivers are better. And Landry looks like a good pairing with him, adding six catches for 106 yards in his Browns debut.

The defense looked better, too, led by Myles Garrett, who had two sacks, two forced fumbles, and six tackles. He's a budding star. The Browns had 13 takeaways all of last year. They had six Sunday.

The Browns' "win" wasn't a fluke. It was a sign that the team is actually good.

For the first time in years, the Browns have a chance to actually do something. To build something.

No, they're not going to win 12 games. But they could win eight or nine, and for this franchise that would be like being admitted into the Federation.

After the game, the Browns were saying the right thing. They weren't happy with a tie (win).

Was there any consolation, coach Hue Jackson was asked?

"No," he told reporters.

You don't feel consolation because the team had chances to win, he was asked?

"Yes," he said.

"I think the football team has grit. They are tough minded," Jackson said. "They fought through it. No, we were not playing as well offensively early in the game. We made a commitment here at halftime, made some adjustments, guys came back and we fought hard. I thought defense, offense and special teams—all three (phases)—they did that in the second half. That is what gave us the chance to be 21-21 at the end there."

Gordon also made it clear to reporters afterwards that a tie isn't acceptable.

"It's nothing to be excited about," Gordon said. "We're not celebrating this. We're here to win games..."

But you did win, Josh.

You did.

By the score of 21-21.

Mike Freeman covers the NFL for Bleacher Report. Follow him on Twitter: @mikefreemanNFL.