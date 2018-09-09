Browns' 18-Game Winless Streak Continues with Tie vs. Steelers

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

The Cleveland Browns remain winless in their last 18 games following a 21-21 tie with the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday at home.

Zane Gonzalez missed a 43-yard field-goal attempt that would've given the Browns a victory with nine seconds left in overtime.

The result wasn't without positives for Cleveland.

The defense had four interceptions, as first-round draft pick Denzel Ward picked off two Ben Roethlisberger passes. ESPN.com's Bill Barnwell provided a fun stat tied to those four interceptions:

Tyrod Taylor's performance left something to be desired, though, as he finished 15-of-40 for 197 yards, with one touchdown and an interception. The Browns also allowed 135 yards and two touchdowns on the ground to James Conner, who replaced Le'Veon Bell in Pittsburgh's backfield.

Bell watched the game from home and provided a cryptic reaction to the tie as the game ended:

He subsequently downplayed the meaning of the emoji:

While a tie with the Browns isn't an ideal way to start the 2018 regular season for Pittsburgh, Bell's absence arguably had little to do with the outcome. Because of that, it's hard to see how the Steelers budge much in negotiations as he continues to hold out for a long-term contract.

If anything, Sunday's game may have proved the team's offense can live without Bell, with Conner's stock ascending.