Rapoport: Patriots Reached a Compromise on Tom Brady's Trainer Alex Guerrero

The tension within the New England Patriots about Tom Brady's controversial trainer has been diffused.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported the team came to a compromise this offseason that will allow Alex Guerrero to train Brady and Rob Gronkowski on team facilities and allow him to travel with the Patriots. Rapoport described the situation as one the Patriots would like buried, as it became a central source of internal discord last season.

Brady has shut down almost all attempts to talk about Guerrero this offseason. He exited a press conference in July when asked whether the perception Julian Edelman's suspension for performance-enhancing drugs was related to his work with Guerrero was fair.

The reigning NFL MVP then cut an interview with Boston radio station WEEI short last month after repeated questioning about Guerrero. He has also deflected questions about any tension he's had with coach Bill Belichick over the controversial trainer.

"I'm just focused on what I want to do and [being] a great football player for this team," Brady told reporters. "[I] try to be a good example in the locker room and provide great leadership. That's where my focus is. I know we want to oftentimes talk about a lot of other things, but I just really want to stick to football and, like I said, try to really focus on being the best I can be for this team."

Belichick, Brady and Gronkowski spent much of last season battling over Guerrero, whose training method differs from that of the Patriots medical staff. Karen Guregian of the Boston Herald reported Belichick chastised Gronkowski in front of the Patriots for using Guerrero.

That Brady has tried to keep things under wraps says a lot about what the status quo will be moving forward. The Patriots are trying to go full Patriots Way here by deflecting all attempts to talk about the situation, in hopes it will die out in the press.

But Guerrero's presence in the locker room and around Patriots facilities points to there being some sort of sit-down where everyone agreed this was the best course of action.