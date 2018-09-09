US Open Tennis 2018: Updated Prize Money Payouts from New York

Adam Hunger/Associated Press

Novak Djokovic dominated his way ththrough the semifinal and final raounds of the U.S. Open and earned the championship with his 6-3, 7-6 (7-4), 6-3 victory Juan Martin del Potro at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Flushing Meadow, New York.

In addition to winning his 14th grand slam championship, Djokovic had a huge payday as he earned $3.8 million for his title run.

The loss was disappointing for del Potro, but he brought home a check for $1.85 million for his efforts.

Here's a look at the full payoffs in the event, per the U.S. Open website:

Singles:

Winner: $3,800,000

Runner-Up: $1,850,000

Semifinalist: $925,000

Quarterfinalist: $475,000

Round of 16: $266,000

Round of 32: $156,000

Round of 64: $93,000

Round of 128: $54,000

Djokovic was unable to compete in last year's U.S. Open as a result of elbow surgery. However, he is once again in top form, and he proved it by winning his third U.S. Open title. His previous U.S. Open championship-round victories had come against Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

Djokovic's 14th grand slam title enabled him to tie Pete Sampras for third on the all-time list. Djokovic trails just Federer (20) and Nadal (17).

This victory comes two months after winning at Wimbledon with a similar stellar run. Djokovic struggled a bit in his first two matches of the tournament, as he dropped a set in the opener to Marton Fucsovics and did the same in his second-round victory over Tennys Sandgren.

Once Djokovic got through Sandgren, he raised his level of play quite a bit. He won his next five matches in straight sets, and he wasn't even forced to go to a tiebreaker in any of those matches until the second set of the championship match.

Del Potro was pushed to four hard sets in his quarterfinal win over John Isner, but he had a shockingly easy time of it against Rafael Nadal in the semifinal round. After del Potro won the first two sets, Nadal was forced to retire due to right knee pain.

The fact that he was not extended in his previous match helped del Potro come into the championship match at full strength.

The crowd was largely supportive of del Potro, and when the Argentinian rallied in the second set, the reaction of the spectators bothered Djokovic. He gestured at the crowd when their sing-song "Ole, ole" chants came at the end of nearly every point.

Djokovic ultimately recovered, with his speed, quickness, agility, and accuracy proving to be the telling factors over del Potro's powerful forehand and serve. Djokovic is 15-4 in his career against del Potro, and he has won seven of the last eight matches between the two competitors.

The biggest difference in the match was Djokovic's ability to come through with his break-point opportunities. He won 4 of 7 while del Potro was able to convert just 2 of 6 break-point chances, per the tournament's website.

Djokovic also went to the net with far more frequency, and he won 27 of 36 points when he came forward. Del Potro won a similar percentage of net points by winning 12 of 17, but he was not as comfortable with that task.