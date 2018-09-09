Rapoport: Andrew Luck Details 3-Year Secret Shoulder Injury from Snowboarding

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistSeptember 9, 2018

FILE - In this Aug. 25, 2018, file photo, Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck (12) runs during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the San Francisco 49ers, in Indianapolis. Now, just a few days away from lining up against Cincinnati’s sack-happy defense, Luck looks and sounds like the confident leader his teammates expect. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)
Michael Conroy/Associated Press

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck revealed that he sprained the AC joint in his throwing shoulder in a snowboarding accident in the winter of 2016, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com, just one offseason after he tore his labrum in that same shoulder.

Luck had never spoken publicly about the snowboarding accident.

"I don't snowboard anymore," he told Rapoport. "And this was after the initial injury. I went back, rehabbed it with the Colts. I've had a bunch of AC sprains, both left and right shoulder, and resolved that issue. But the labrum has been my issue, was my issue, what I worked through, what I got surgery on."

                  

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    David Johnson Gets 3-Yr/$39M Extension

    NFL logo
    NFL

    David Johnson Gets 3-Yr/$39M Extension

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report

    3 Reasons Colts Could Win vs. Bengals

    Indianapolis Colts logo
    Indianapolis Colts

    3 Reasons Colts Could Win vs. Bengals

    Kevin Hickey
    via Colts Wire

    Thomas Will Start Week 1 vs. Broncos

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Thomas Will Start Week 1 vs. Broncos

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Le'Veon Won't Report, Forfeits $853K Game Check

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Le'Veon Won't Report, Forfeits $853K Game Check

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report