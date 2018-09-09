Rapoport: Andrew Luck Details 3-Year Secret Shoulder Injury from Snowboarding

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck revealed that he sprained the AC joint in his throwing shoulder in a snowboarding accident in the winter of 2016, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com, just one offseason after he tore his labrum in that same shoulder.

Luck had never spoken publicly about the snowboarding accident.

"I don't snowboard anymore," he told Rapoport. "And this was after the initial injury. I went back, rehabbed it with the Colts. I've had a bunch of AC sprains, both left and right shoulder, and resolved that issue. But the labrum has been my issue, was my issue, what I worked through, what I got surgery on."

