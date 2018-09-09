Learn the Name: Zabit Magomedsharipov Has the Tools to Be a UFC Star

Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

Stretching 20 letters long and a whopping eight syllables, it's a name that doesn't exactly roll off the tongue. But UFC fans better learn to pronounce Zabit Magomedsharipov—because the 27-year-old prospect from Dagestan, Russia looks like someone who is going to be around for an awfully long time.

No, Brandon Davis is no Max Holloway, the UFC's spectacular featherweight champion. He's not even Yair Rodriguez, the dynamic striker Magomedsharipov was supposed to face Saturday night in Dallas, Texas at UFC 228. But he was a live body and a solid professional, competent enough to push the rising star without presenting him much in the way of risk.

As, expected, Magomedsharipov delivered the goods. Like his name, Magomedsharipov is long. Standing 73.5 inches, with a reach almost as impressive, the Dagestani is a featherweight with the build of a welterweight. His striking is diverse and interesting. Against Davis, it included a fast spinning backfist and an inexplicable kick from a handstand.

Yet, it's not in the striking game that Magomedsharipov dominated. Instead, as has become the norm for him, it was his wrestling that stole the show. Scoring takedowns from the clinch, a double leg and even a clever trip disguised as a leg kick, Magomedsharipov was persistent in his attempts to take the bout to the mat.

And, once there, he delivered the kind of spectacular finish he's become known for, somehow securing a kneebar from the back position that started as a deep stretch and quickly morphed into something significantly more agonizing for Davis, the kind of hold that needs no explanation to make onlookers collectively wince in empathy.

Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

"I was just trying to prove to him that I don't have a problem with my grappling," Magomedsharipov said after the fight, crediting his coach Ricardo Almeida with the creative hold.

If Magomedsharipov seems to be a fighter created in a lab, that's because it's practically true.

Nestled in the mountains of Dagestan, a Russian republic that borders on nearly consistent chaos, is a school for special boys from all over the country. It's called "Five Directions of the World" and, while it's one of the nation's better academic institutions, scholarship is not its main purpose.

Instead, with a nearly monastic intensity and focus, these boy spend up to a decade with a singular goal—becoming Kung Fu masters.

It was there that Magomedsharipov, one of the UFC's most promising prospects, grew up, far from family, friends and anything resembling a normal childhood.

"We weren’t allowed to go home. We were allowed home only one day at the end of the month," Magomedsharipov told the MMA Hour. "I went to this school for ten or twelve years...There was nothing there except discipline, food and three practices per day."

The combat sports version of Kung Fu is called Wushu or Sanda. Magomedsharipov was a four-time Russian champion and a contender on the European level. It includes the kind of awkward stand switching and dynamic striking in which he excels. It also allows for the kind of trips and throws that the Russian uses so effectively, including the trip that dumped Davis onto the mat.

Combined with a life long devotion to wrestling, it's a very good base for mixed martial arts fighting, just different enough to provide opponents a surprise or two while being conventional enough to include time-proven and cage-tested techniques for the Octagon.

His wrestling is sharp, his strikes crisp. And, while Magomedsharipov occasionally still backs up on a straight line and seems way to comfortable with his back on the cage, the positives way outweigh the negatives. His physical tools can't be taught. His flaws, by contrast, are easily correctible with time and training.

Davis isn't the kind of opponent that is likely to launch Magomedsharipov up the UFC's official rankings (he currently sits in the 15th position). The performance was more than enough to make the entire promotion look up and take notice. Magomedsharipov isn't there yet—but he's well on his way to joining countryman Khabib Nurmagomedov at the top of the sport.