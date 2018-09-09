Tyron Woodley Beats Darren Till Via 2nd-Round Submission at UFC 228

Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

Tyron Woodley once again confirmed his place atop the UFC's welterweight division with a second-round submission win over Darren Till in the UFC 228 main event from American Airlines Center in Dallas on Saturday.

It was clear that wrestling would be Woodley's calling card early in the fight. The champion started much more aggressively than he had in previous title defenses and looked to clinch Till and take him to the ground.

The challenger's takedown defense held true in the early going, but he didn't offer anything in the way of offense, so the champion took Round 1.

Woodley wasted no time in letting Till feel his power in the second frame. A huge right floored Till early and put the Brit in survival mode while Woodley rained elbows from top position.

He may have survived the elbows, but he couldn't recover. T-Wood worked his way into a D'Arce choke and forced the tap from Till before the second round ended.

Woodley has successfully retained his title four times since dethroning Robbie Lawler in 2016. The former Strikeforce star is on a seven-fight unbeaten streak since his last loss 2014.

The champion won't have to look too hard at the rankings to see where his next challenge will come from. UFC President Dana White has already declared Colby Covington is on tap for Woodley, per Chris Taylor of BJPenn.com.

Covington was passed up for his title shot despite having the interim champion tag because he wasn't going to be ready in time for the September date. "Chaos" has already spent plenty of time hyping up the match, though, and Woodley isn't having any of it.

"I feel sorry for him that he doesn't have a group of friends to tell him how terrible his s--t talking is and how corny he is and how he makes himself look stupid," Woodley said, per Chisanga Malta of the Express. "... You're making a fool out of yourself, the sport, the division, your fight team, your family. He was in a race to make himself look stupid."

Woodley has had a hard time selling fights due to a mundane style. Perhaps a rivalry with Covington is exactly what he needs to add a spark to his title reign.