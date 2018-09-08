MMA Fighter Puts Opponent to Sleep with Crushing Head-Kick KO at UFC 228 Prelims

Steven Rondina@srondinaFeatured ColumnistSeptember 9, 2018

Geoff "Handz of Steel" Neal lived up to his nickname at UFC 228...more or less. Fighting in front of a raucous crowd at American Airlines Center on Saturday, the Texan posted an excellent all-around performance against Frank Camacho.

For the most part, Camacho getting hammered by Neal's rangy boxing defined the fight, a fact that left Camacho battered, bloody and dazed by the end of the first round. He came off the stool woozy but seemed poised for a bit of a rally after tagging Neal in the clinch. Alas, that momentum swing was stopped dead when Neal cracked him with a huge head kick. Check it out above.

It was a shockingly strong performance from Neal (now 11-2), who showed all-over-the-cage skills to go along with his established finishing skills. This could lead to some big opportunities for him as the UFC enters a packed holiday season.

