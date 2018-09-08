Serena Williams' Coach Admits to Coaching Amid Carlos Ramos US Open Controversy

TIMOTHY A. CLARY/Getty Images

Serena Williams' coach, Patrick Mouratoglou, disclosed he was coaching from the players' box during Williams' controversial U.S. Open final against Naomi Osaka on Saturday at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Flushing Meadows, New York.

"All coaches are coaching throughout the match," he told ESPN (h/t 5News' Andrew Scaglione). "But check the record. I've never been called for a coaching violation in my career."

Chair umpire Carlos Ramos assessed Williams a warning for receiving coaching, but she told Ramos the action was not warranted.

"I don't cheat to win," she said. "I'd rather lose."

Williams was later slapped with a second warning for slamming her racket on the ground in frustration. That warning carried a point penalty.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion was then hit with a game penalty for verbal abuse of Ramos.

"You owe me an apology," Williams was overheard telling Ramos on the ESPN broadcast, per Eurosport. "I have never cheated in my life. I have a daughter and I stand for what is right and I have never cheated."

Mouratoglou chimed in with his thoughts once Osaka emerged with a 6-2, 6-4 win to capture her first career Grand Slam:

"I know that everybody was cheering for her," Osaka said, according to the Guardian's Bryan Armen Graham. "I'm sorry it had to end like this. I just want to say thank you for watching the match."

Williams, who was fighting through tears on the podium, added that she did not want the spotlight to be on Ramos' actions.

"I don't wanna do questions," she said, per SB Nation's Whitney McIntosh. "...I just wanna say she did well and this is her first Grand Slam... Let's make this the best moment we can, we'll get through it... Let's not boo anymore."