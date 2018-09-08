Vikings QB Kirk Cousins Files for 'You Vike That!' Trademark

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins turned "You like that" into a rallying cry during his time with the Washington Redskins, and he's taking the phrase a step further with his new team.

Cousins filed an official trademark on the phrase "You Vike That!" with the United States Patent and Trademark Office on Thursday.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.