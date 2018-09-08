Vikings QB Kirk Cousins Files for 'You Vike That!' Trademark

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistSeptember 8, 2018

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - AUGUST 24: Kirk Cousins #8 of the Minnesota Vikings reacts after a touchdown during a preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks at U.S. Bank Stadium on August 24, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)
Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins turned "You like that" into a rallying cry during his time with the Washington Redskins, and he's taking the phrase a step further with his new team.

Cousins filed an official trademark on the phrase "You Vike That!" with the United States Patent and Trademark Office on Thursday.

     

