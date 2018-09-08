Naomi Osaka Stuns Serena Williams in Controversial US Open 2018 Women's Final

Adam Hunger/Associated Press

Naomi Osaka's historic two-week run culminated with a controversial (6-2)(6-4) victory over Serena Williams in the 2018 U.S. Open Final on Saturday.

The 20-year-old Osaka already etched her name in the record books when she became the first Japanese woman to reach a Grand Slam final. She not only added to her resume with this win but also prevented Williams from tying Margaret Court's record of 24 career Grand Slam singles titles.

This marked Osaka's third appearance in any tournament final. She had a 1-1 mark in the previous two, with her first victory coming at the BNP Paribas Open in March.

