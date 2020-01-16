Knicks' RJ Barrett Ruled Out vs. Suns After Suffering Ankle Injury

The New York Knicks announced rookie RJ Barrett was ruled out for the remainder of Thursday's game against the Phoenix Suns with a sprained right ankle.

He entered the day averaging 14.3 points and 5.3 rebounds per game so far in 2019-20.

The No. 3 pick of the 2019 NBA draft, Barrett has been inconsistent this year but has as much upside as anyone on the roster. He only played one season at Duke, but he turned heads with his 22.6 points per game as a freshman, outscoring eventual No. 1 pick Zion Williamson.

There are high hopes for him at the NBA level thanks to this scoring ability and all-around game as a 6'6" guard.

This makes any extended injury a disappointment as the squad tries to develop its core for the future.

Barrett could also miss out on some much-needed playing time in order for him to eventually reach his potential on the court.

If he is forced to miss some games, the Knicks have a variety of options who could step up at the wing, including Elfrid Payton and Damyean Dotson. Kevin Knox could also see extra minutes at small forward in bigger lineups going forward.

