Nicco Montano to Vacate Flyweight Title After Weight-Cut Issue at UFC 228

Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

UFC women's flyweight champion Nicco Montano will vacate the title belt after needing to stop her weight-cut efforts ahead of Saturday's UFC 228 at American Airlines Center in Dallas.

On Friday, UFC President Dana White confirmed the news to SportsCenter's Phil Murphy and noted expected challenger Valentina Shevchenko will fight for the vacant championship once she's ready. An opponent wasn't immediately announced.

Steve Hanna, Montano's training partner, told Marc Raimondi of MMA Fighting the 29-year-old Arizona native was hospitalized Friday morning because of kidney concerns.

"She will be fine in a few days," Hanna said in a statement. "The UFC medical team was called in to evaluate her this morning during the process of her weight cut. They determined that she had to cease cutting weight and be transported to and treated at the local hospital for issues regarding her kidney function."

Montano became the inaugural women's flyweight champion with a victory over Roxanne Modafferi during The Ultimate Fighter 26 finale last December. The triumph by unanimous decision moved her career MMA record to 4-2. She also went 3-0 during TUF tournament exhibition fights.

She competed in King of the Cage and HD MMA before joining the UFC.