Nick Foles Cashes in on $500k Contract Incentive After Eagles Win vs. Falcons

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Thursday night's 18-12 win over the Atlanta Falcons proved rather lucrative for Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles.

According to ESPN.com's Field Yates, Foles made $500,000 in in-game incentives thanks to his team's come-from-behind effort. The incentive structure pays out $250,000 any time Foles plays at least 33 percent of the snaps in a given game and an additional $250,000 if the Eagles win.

Foles, who is among the NFL's most high-variance performers at quarterback, resided on the less impressive end of the starting spectrum in the season opener.

The Super Bowl 52 MVP finished 19-of-34 for 117 yards and one interception, and he averaged a meager 3.4 yards per pass attempt as Philadelphia failed to stretch the field with Alshon Jeffery (shoulder) sidelined.

Foles' biggest play came midway through the third quarter when the Eagles ran a variation of the "Philly Special"—which turned out to be the exact play the New England Patriots tried running against them in the Super Bowl—and Nelson Agholor hit him for a 15-yard reception down the right sideline.

With Carson Wentz still progressing through the rehabilitation process as he recovers from ACL and LCL tears, Foles is expected to be back under when the Eagles head to the Sunshine State for a meeting with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 2.