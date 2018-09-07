US Open Tennis 2018 Results: Friday Winners, Scores, Stats, Singles Draw Update

Julian Finney/Getty Images

Juan Martin del Potro became the first man to secure a spot in the 2018 U.S. Open final on Sunday by knocking off Rafael Nadal.

The second semifinal features Novak Djokovic taking on Kei Nishikori for the right to play Del Potro.

Del Potro is one win away from capturing his second-ever Grand Slam title. The 29-year-old previously won the U.S. Open in 2009 when he defeated Roger Federer. This also marks Delpo's first Grand Slam final since that victory.

No. 3 Juan Martin del Potro def. No. 1 Rafael Nadal: 7-6(3), 6-2 (Retired)

Seemingly still feeling the effects from his nearly five-hour marathon against Dominic Thiem on Wednesday, Nadal was forced to retire in the semifinal after Del Potro took the first two sets.

Rafa received medical treatment on multiple occasions during the match. The first instance came when Nadal and Del Potro were changing ends midway through the first set. A trainer wrapped up his right knee that he previously had looked at in the third round against Karen Khachanov.

Ben Rothenberg of the New York Times noted this isn't the first time this situation has happened to Nadal in 2018:

"Of course it's not the best way to win a match," Del Potro told ESPN after the match (h/t NBC Sports' Nick Zaccardi). "I love to play with Rafa because he's the biggest fighter in this sport. I don't like to see him suffering on court like today, so I'm sad for him."

While this may not be the way Del Potro envisioned his semifinal match going, it does give him a potentially significant advantage heading into the final.

According to IBM Slamtracker, Del Potro covered a total of 7,009.4 feet in two sets with Nadal. For comparison, Djokvoic ran 13,689.9 feet in a straight-set win against John Millman in the quarterfinals.

It was also a historic victory for Del Potro, per Christopher Clarey of the New York Times:

Del Potro is now one step away from reaching the top of the tennis mountain again three years after serious wrist problems caused him to plummet to No. 1,045 in the world rankings.