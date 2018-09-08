UFC 228: Woodley vs. Till Fight Card, TV Info, Predictions and More

Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

The UFC's welterweight title will be on the line at UFC 228 on Saturday, with Tyron Woodley and Darren Till headlining a solid card filled with intriguing talent.

Woodley and Till will battle it out for that strap in a bout that takes on more significance after Nicco Montano's women's flyweight contest against Valentina Shevchenko was scrapped.

Brett Okamoto of ESPN.com reported on Friday that the champion failed to weigh in after being transported to hospital over "health concerns" and has consequently been stripped of her belt.

The rest of the card features emerging prospect Zabit Magomedsharipov and former title challenger Karolina Kowalkiewicz. Even the prelims should entice fans, featuring former champion Carla Esparza and the entertaining Aljamain Sterling.

UFC 228 Main Card

Tyron Woodley vs. Darren Till

Zabit Magomedsharipov vs. Brandon Davis

Jessica Andrade vs. Karolina Kowalkiewicz

Jimmie Rivera vs. John Dobson

Abdul Razak Alhassan vs. Niko Price

The UFC will broadcast the event with a host of partners, along with UFC Fight Pass and UFC TV. For a full list of available partners and a look at the entire card, visit the event's official page.

Till's rise up the welterweight rankings has swift, and at just 25, the Liverpudlian already finds himself headlining a major UFC event against a dominant champion.

Woodley hasn't lost a fight since 2014 and has beaten some of the sport's best on his way to the title, starting things off with an impressive show against fan favourite Robbie Lawler in 2016.

A vicious knockout meant that his title reign started with a bang, and the win highlighted some of his top attributes:

The 36-year-old is not a volume puncher, but his raw power and ability to counter are impressive. He's an exceptional athlete with an impressive wrestling background, but as he's gotten older, his style has evolved, and he's become an overly cautious fighter.

Till frequently faces criticism for the same issues, and there's a good chance the main event could be a cagey affair. If neither fighter is willing to lay it all on the line―and recent history suggests that's the case―a decision seems likely, and Woodley's experience would make him the safe pick.