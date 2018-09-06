Marcelo Dismisses Real Madrid Exit Talk, Wants to Stay at Club 'Until the End'

FRANCK FIFE/Getty Images

Real Madrid left-back Marcelo has dismissed recent speculation that he may be leaving the club, saying he wants to be at the Santiago Bernabeu "until the end."

It was reported by Tuttosport (h/t Amitai Winehouse of the MailOnline) that Madrid were considering a deal with Juventus that would see Marcelo head to Turin in January, with his compatriot Alex Sandro moving to the Spanish capital in return.

However, speaking to Real Madrid TV (h/t Sacha Pisani of Goal), the 30-year-old has made it clear he has no intention of moving anywhere at this point:

"It's an element which is hardly worth discussing. I'm very happy at Real Madrid, it's my home and I've got many years left on my contract. I'm very happy here, it's the best club in the world, and I always want to play for the very best.

"It's good to talk about it because there are always rumours, and it's tough for me to have to continually show I want to be here and can play here. I always give it my best to be at the best club in the world.

"... I want to be at Madrid for many years. I'm very calm about it all, and I want to continue at Real Madrid. Lots of people hide behind social media to spread ridiculous rumours and cause problems where they don't exist. I'm as hungry as when I was 18 years old. I'll be here until the end."

Marcelo has become a crucial figure in Madrid, and he's been critical in this side winning the UEFA Champions League three times in succession and four times in the last five years.

As relayed by Winehouse, according to Tuttosport, the Brazilian was keen to link up with Cristiano Ronaldo again with the Italian champions as his relationship with new Los Blancos boss Julen Lopetegui has been strained.

Ahead of the most recent Champions League triumph for Madrid, in which Marcelo set up Gareth Bale's spectacular overhead kick in the 3-1 win over Liverpool, Dermot Corrigan of ESPN FC outlined how vital the Brazilian has been for his team down the years:

Marcelo seems to develop as a footballer season after season. The 30-year-old's best work is done going forward, when he puts his energy, intelligence on the ball and tenacity to best use.

For years at the Bernabeu he forged an excellent partnership with Ronaldo down that flank, regularly creating space for the Portuguese to be so potent in front of goal.

Losing Ronaldo obviously represents a blow for Los Blancos, but Marcelo is also an important piece of this Champions League-winning machine. Madridistas will be delighted that after 11 years with the club, their star left-back wants to stick around for a while yet.