Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman Lead Updated Betting Odds to Win AL, NL MVP

With just under a one month to play, the playoff chase isn't the only thing heating up around Major League Baseball.

Players around the game are also trying to put the finishing touches on their resume as they look to claim the top individual awards.

Here's how the MVP races are shaping up at the beginning of September, according to OddsShark:

There are plenty of familiar faces in the American League. Four of the five front-runners finished in the top-six of the 2017 AL MVP voting a season ago. J.D. Martinez was the only not to do so, as he split time between the Detroit Tigers and the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Mookie Betts appears to be the favorite at this point, leading the AL with a .336 average to go with 29 home runs, 39 doubles, five triples, 71 RBI and 27 stolen bases. Not only that, but he has won a Gold Glove in each of the past two seasons.

Meanwhile, Martinez, a teammate of Betts on the Boston Red Sox, also has a strong case. He has hit .335/.407/.641 with 39 home runs, 36 doubles and a major league-leading 115 RBI.

Both players' cases are, of course, bolstered by the fact Boston is running away with the best record in baseball at 97-44. Then again, the fact that both have played at an MVP-caliber level this season could split the votes, ultimately hurting their individual causes.

And once again, Mike Trout remains a candidate. Through his first six full seasons, the Los Angeles Angels star has two MVP awards to his name and has never finished outside of the top four in voting. This year figures to be no exception, as he is hitting .305/.456/.604 with 31 home runs, 21 doubles, four triples, 63 RBI and 22 stolen bases.

His argument will likely be hurt by the Angels (67-72) missing the postseason.

Don't forget about Cleveland Indians star Jose Ramirez (.287 average, 37 home runs, 34 doubles, three triples, 96 RBI and 29 stolen bases and reigning AL MVP Jose Altuve (.318 average, 10 home runs, 27 doubles, two triples and 51 RBI), either. Both of their respective teams appear to be destined for the postseason.

In the National League, there is very little clarity, meaning the final month could be the difference.

Freddie Freeman (.305 average, 20 home runs, 36 doubles and 82 RBI) has led the surprising Atlanta Braves (76-63) to first place in the NL East. Nolan Arenado (.299 average, 31 home runs, 29 doubles and 92 RBI) has helped the surging Colorado Rockies (76-62) grab a hold of the top spot in the NL West.

Javier Baez has been showing out for the first-place Chicago Cubs lately. Not only is he tied for the NL lead with 100 RBI, but he also has 30 home runs, 35 doubles, nine triples and 21 stolen bases—all while playing all around the infield.

As the playoff picture becomes clearer, the awards races may do the same.