Fantasy Football Week 1: Confident Calls on Toughest Lineup Decisions

Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

To start or sit. That is the question every fantasy owner faces when daunting matchups loom.

Even the best fantasy producers can be derailed by a bad matchup, but overthinking the issue and sitting a surefire starter can be just as problematic.

Making the wrong decision can cost you a win and another step toward a fantasy playoff spot.

Week 1 of the 2018 season has its fair share of difficult fantasy matchups, and we're here to examine the toughest. We'll be focusing solely on starting-caliber players—not must-starts like Todd Gurley—to determine whether to start or sit them despite their rough Week 1 opponents.