US Open Tennis 2018: TV Schedule, Live Stream for Wednesday Afternoon

Julian Finney/Getty Images

The remaining quarter-finals of the 2018 U.S. Open will take place on Wednesday, with the likes of Novak Djokovic and Marin Cilic bidding for places in the final four.

The former will take on John Millman, who stunned Roger Federer in four sets last time out, while the latter faces Kei Nishikori in a repeat of the 2014 final.

In the women's draw, Naomi Osaka will play Lesia Tsurenko, and Carla Suarez Navarro is set to meet Madison Keys.

The singles action will take place at the Arthur Ashe Stadium. Here's the schedule:

From noon ET (5 p.m. BST):

(20) Naomi Osaka vs. Lesia Tsurenko

(7) Marin Cilic vs. (21) Kei Nishikori

From 7 p.m. ET (midnight BST):

(30) Carla Suarez Navarro vs. (14) Madison Keys

(6) Novak Djokovic vs. John Millman

The full schedule can be found at the U.S. Open website. In the United States, ESPN (live stream at ESPN Player) and the Tennis Channel will provide coverage. For viewers in the UK, the matches will be streamed live on Amazon Prime.

Nishikori has only gone beyond the quarter-final at a Grand Slam on two occasions, and both were at the U.S. Open.

The Japanese reached the final in 2014 and the semi-final two years later. He'll face his opponent in the former again on Wednesday and hope to avenge that defeat.

Tennis journalist Matt Cronin praised Nishikori for his straight-sets win over Philipp Kohlschreiber in the last round:

Nishikori has only dropped one set so far and boasts an 8-6 head-to-head record over Cilic, but the seventh seed will be his toughest test at Flushing Meadows so far.

The Croatian eased past 10th seed David Goffin in three sets despite playing past 2 a.m. local time in his five-set win over Alex de Minaur in the previous round.

Cilic often peaks during Grand Slams, and if he's at his best on Wednesday, it will be difficult for Nishikori.

Before the pair take to the court, Nishikori's compatriot Osaka will be in action against Tsurenko.

It will be an enormous occasion for both players:

The pair have met once before in 2014, when 20-year-old Osaka was just a teenager. Despite her youth, Osaka came out on top in two sets.

The youngster is enjoying an excellent year in 2018, as tennis writer Gaspar Ribeiro Lanca noted:

Having won the Indian Wells Open and now reached a Grand Slam quarter-final, Osaka is cementing her place as one of the brightest prospects on tour.

Tsurenko, 29, is also having a strong year.

It is the first year of her career in which she has avoided a first-round exit at all four Grand Slams, and she beat defending champion Garbine Muguruza at the Cincinnati Masters last month before knocking out No. 2 seed Caroline Wozniacki in straights in the second round in New York.

Rising star Osaka may have a slight edge here, but Tsurenko is enjoying an unprecedented run at a major and is not to be taken lightly.