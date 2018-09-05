Rafael Nadal Outlasts Dominic Thiem in 5-Set Thriller to Advance at 2018 US Open

Alec Nathan@@AlecBNathanFeatured ColumnistSeptember 5, 2018

Rafael Nadal, of Spain, reacts during a match against Dominic Thiem, of Austria, during the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open tennis tournament Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Adam Hunger/Associated Press

The defending champion isn't done yet.

Despite an inauspicious start, world No. 1 Rafael Nadal survived an epic five-set slugfest with No. 9 Dominic Thiem and clinched a 0-6, 6-4, 7-5, 6-7 (4), 7-6 (5) quarterfinal victory at the U.S. Open in Flushing Meadows, New York, on Tuesday night.

The win vaulted the Spaniard to 8-3 lifetime against Thiem after their first 10 meetings—including this year's French Open final, which Rafa won in straight setscame on clay.

Nadal will now square off against No. 3 Juan Martin del Potro in the semifinals on Friday.

     

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

