Rafael Nadal Outlasts Dominic Thiem in 5-Set Thriller to Advance at 2018 US Open

Rafael Nadal Outlasts Dominic Thiem in 5-Set Thriller to Advance at 2018 US OpenSeptember 5, 2018
The defending champion isn't done yet.
Despite an inauspicious start, world No. 1 Rafael Nadal survived an epic five-set slugfest with No. 9 Dominic Thiem and clinched a 0-6, 6-4, 7-5, 6-7 (4), 7-6 (5) quarterfinal victory at the U.S. Open in Flushing Meadows, New York, on Tuesday night.
The win vaulted the Spaniard to 8-3 lifetime against Thiem after their first 10 meetings—including this year's French Open final, which Rafa won in straight sets—came on clay.
Nadal will now square off against No. 3 Juan Martin del Potro in the semifinals on Friday.
