Each MLB Team's Top Player Whose Best Days Are Over for Good

Patrick Semansky/Associated Press

Baltimore Orioles: 1B Chris Davis

We already made the case for why Chris Davis is having arguably the worst season of any hitter in MLB history.

He ranks at or near the bottom among qualified players in virtually every offensive category. He sports a .180 average and a .255 on-base percentage. Power was once his calling card, as he led MLB in home runs with 53 homers in 2013 and 47 in 2015. This year, he's managed only 16.

The future is dire for the 32-year-old Davis. It's equally dire for the Baltimore Orioles, who will pay him $21.1 million each season through 2022.

Boston Red Sox: RHP Rick Porcello

After winning the American League Cy Young Award in 2016, Boston Red Sox right-hander Rick Porcello posted a 4.65 ERA last season and led MLB with 38 home runs allowed.

So far this season, he owns a 4.20 ERA and put up above-5.00 ERAs in May, July and August for Boston.

The 29-year-old still could be a serviceable mid-rotation option, but his status as a Cy Young contender and top-shelf arm is officially over.

New York Yankees: RHP Sonny Gray

In 2015, Sonny Gray was an All-Star and finished third in AL Cy Young Award voting for the Oakland A's. Two seasons later, the New York Yankees acquired him at the trade deadline in the hope that he'd anchor their rotation.

So much for that.

After a so-so performance in 2017 with New York, Gray has been a disaster in 2018, with a 4.96 ERA and career-high 3.9 walks per nine innings.

Gray will hit arbitration in 2019 and is slated for free agency in 2020. The odds of the Yanks keeping him any longer than they have to diminish with each middling-to-terrible start.

Tampa Bay Rays: OF Carlos Gomez

This was a tough one, as the Tampa Bay Rays don't have many bona fide stars. Of the ones they (arguably) do have, few if any are underperforming.

Outfielder Carlos Gomez has the pedigree, with All-Star appearances in 2013 and 2014 for the Milwaukee Brewers and a top-10 National League MVP finish in '13.

This season, he's hitting .220 with a .657 OPS. Suffice it to say the 32-year-old will not be paid like a star as he enters free agency this winter.

Toronto Blue Jays: RHP Marco Estrada

A top-10 AL Cy Young Award finisher in 2015 and an All-Star in 2016, Marco Estrada posted a 4.98 ERA last season.

Rather than rebound in 2018, he has a 5.43 ERA while embodying the fall from grace that has defined the Toronto Blue Jays.

The 35-year-old is set to hit free agency this offseason after the Jays failed to trade him, but he shouldn't expect more than a short-term, prove-it deal.