Dewayne Dedmon Ankle Injury Diagnosed as Avulsion Fracture

John Amis/Associated Press

Atlanta Hawks center Dewayne Dedmon suffered an avulsion fracture of his left ankle and will be re-evaluated in one week.

Dedmon was injured during a workout last week.

The veteran big man averaged a career-high 10.0 points and 7.9 rebounds during his first season with the Hawks. He missed 20 games due to injury and has missed extended time in three of the last four years.

