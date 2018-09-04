Dewayne Dedmon Ankle Injury Diagnosed as Avulsion Fracture

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistSeptember 4, 2018

Atlanta Hawks center Dewayne Dedmon (14) blocks a shot by Phoenix Suns guard Elfrid Payton, left, during the second half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, March 4, 2018, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Amis)
John Amis/Associated Press

Atlanta Hawks center Dewayne Dedmon suffered an avulsion fracture of his left ankle and will be re-evaluated in one week.

Dedmon was injured during a workout last week.

The veteran big man averaged a career-high 10.0 points and 7.9 rebounds during his first season with the Hawks. He missed 20 games due to injury and has missed extended time in three of the last four years.

              

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Allen Doesn't Expect HOF Congrats from 2008 C's

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Allen Doesn't Expect HOF Congrats from 2008 C's

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Trae Should be Front-Runner to Win NBA ROY

    Atlanta Hawks logo
    Atlanta Hawks

    Trae Should be Front-Runner to Win NBA ROY

    Sir Charles In Charge
    via Sir Charles In Charge

    VC Is Ready to Lead by Example

    Atlanta Hawks logo
    Atlanta Hawks

    VC Is Ready to Lead by Example

    Atlanta Hawks
    via Atlanta Hawks

    Goals for Jaylen Adams in 2018-19

    Atlanta Hawks logo
    Atlanta Hawks

    Goals for Jaylen Adams in 2018-19

    Soaring Down South
    via Soaring Down South