Cole Hamels: Brewers Rivalry Doesn't Exist Due to All of the Cubs Fans in Stands

Cole Hamels hasn't been a member of the Chicago Cubs for long, but he knows what to say to get their fans on his side.

Hamels participated in his first game between the Cubs and Milwaukee Brewers at Milwaukee's Miller Park on Monday and was quick to notice how many Chicago fans always pack the stands during the games.

"When you have a majority Cubs fans in the stands, I don't know if that's a rivalry yet," he said, per Tony Andracki of NBC Sports Chicago. "I've been in rivalries. They're not gonna like me for the comment, but you can look at the ticket sales."

Hamels wasn't wrong about the sheer number of Cubs fans in attendance Monday, either. When Anthony Rizzo hit a go-ahead two-run homer in the top of the eighth inning against relief pitcher Josh Hader, it sounded like Wrigley Field with the amount of celebration happening in the crowd.

The southpaw started the game that Milwaukee ultimately won 4-3 and allowed two runs and five hits in six innings of work. Chicago was in position to win, but the bullpen combination of Carl Edwards Jr., Steve Cishek and Jesse Chavez was unable to preserve the lead in the final two frames.

Cubs fans invading opposing teams' parks is nothing new, especially in the National League Central, but Milwaukee is particularly vulnerable since Chicago is typically less than a two-hour drive from the city. Chants of "Let's go Cubbies" could be heard throughout the game, as they so often are when the Cubs are on the road as a popular and recently successful team with a national fanbase.

Hamels is a veteran who has pitched for the Philadelphia Phillies and Texas Rangers and has a World Series MVP on his resume. He has been in the league since 2006 and pitched on the biggest stage the game has to offer, so his opinion on what constitutes a rivalry holds some weight.

Chicago may have had plenty of fans in attendance, but Milwaukee still earned the win and moved within four games of the division lead. The Cubs hold a 9-5 advantage in 14 head-to-head games this year, but the Brewers have five contests remaining against the division leaders before the end of the season.

If they take advantage of those games and come from behind to win the division, Hamels and the rest of the Cubs may finally recognize them as worthy rivals.