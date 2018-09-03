Uli Hoeness Slams PSG's Antero Henrique After Failed Jerome Boateng Transfer

Matt JonesFeatured ColumnistSeptember 3, 2018

MUNICH, GERMANY - MAY 12: President Uli Hoeness of Muenchen looks on prior to the Bundesliga match between FC Bayern Muenchen and VfB Stuttgart at Allianz Arena on May 12, 2018 in Munich, Germany. (Photo by TF-Images/Getty Images)
TF-Images/Getty Images

Bayern Munich president Uli Hoeness has called on Paris Saint-Germain to replace their sporting director Antero Henrique after the French club's failed transfer pursuit of Jerome Boateng. 

The Bayern defender was linked with a move away from the Allianz Arena throughout the summer, with PSG consistently mentioned as potential suitors for the Germany international.

Hoeness has confirmed talks were held between the clubs about a possible transfer but was critical of the way PSG conducted the negotiations, per Kicker (h/t Sacha Pisani of Goal).

"I would advise PSG to replace their sporting director," he said. "The man is not a great figurehead for the club. PSG cannot afford to have such a sporting director if they want to be one the best clubs in the world. ... We asked for this fee [€50 million] because we do not want to hand over Jerome and assumed that Paris would not pay that amount."

        

