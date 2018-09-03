Uli Hoeness Slams PSG's Antero Henrique After Failed Jerome Boateng Transfer

TF-Images/Getty Images

Bayern Munich president Uli Hoeness has called on Paris Saint-Germain to replace their sporting director Antero Henrique after the French club's failed transfer pursuit of Jerome Boateng.

The Bayern defender was linked with a move away from the Allianz Arena throughout the summer, with PSG consistently mentioned as potential suitors for the Germany international.

Hoeness has confirmed talks were held between the clubs about a possible transfer but was critical of the way PSG conducted the negotiations, per Kicker (h/t Sacha Pisani of Goal).

"I would advise PSG to replace their sporting director," he said. "The man is not a great figurehead for the club. PSG cannot afford to have such a sporting director if they want to be one the best clubs in the world. ... We asked for this fee [€50 million] because we do not want to hand over Jerome and assumed that Paris would not pay that amount."

