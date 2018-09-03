Deputy Shoots Suspect Who Allegedly Fired Gun Outside Del Mar Racetrack

Mark Evans/Getty Images

A suspect was shot by a deputy outside the Del Mar Fairgrounds in Del Mar, California, and then taken to a hospital Sunday.

Matthew Meyer and Andrew Nomura of Fox 5 San Diego reported the news, noting there was an entire day of horse races and an Ice Cube concert scheduled at the venue. According to Meyer and Nomura, the San Diego County Sheriff's Department confirmed it was a deputy who shot the suspect.

News 8 added more context, writing, "a person reportedly pulled out a gun near an entrance gate and fired it three times into the air, according to witnesses. Sheriffs tased the suspect and opened fire when that did not stop him. Witnesses believed the suspect was killed."

Del Mar Racetrack tweeted that the Ice Cube concert would still go on as scheduled despite the "situation" that was "contained."

News 8 noted there were no additional reported injuries outside of the suspect.