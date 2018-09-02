US Open Tennis 2018 Results: Sunday's Singles Bracket Winners, Scores and Stats

Rob Blanchette@@_Rob_BFeatured ColumnistSeptember 2, 2018

Rafael Nadal of Spain celebrates his match point against Nikoloz Basilashvili of Georgia on Day 7 of the 2018 US Open Men's Singles match at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York on September 2, 2018. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP) (Photo credit should read TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images)
TIMOTHY A. CLARY/Getty Images

Rafael Nadal was tested once again at the 2018 U.S. Open at Flushing Meadows, as Nikoloz Basilashvili claimed the third set before falling to defeat on Sunday.

The Spaniard was involved in a gruelling battle against Karen Khachanov in the third round, and the No. 1 seed had to produce moments of magic to win this match.

Nadal prevailed 6-3, 6-3, 6-7 (6), 6-4 as his campaign continues into the quarter-finals in New York.

Serena Williams made it to the next round after overpowering Kaia Kanepi at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

The legend won the opening set without dropping a game before Kanepi extended the match by winning the second.

Williams completed the victory, 6-0, 4-6, 6-3, to reach the last eight.

There were also victories for Dominic Thiem and Karolina Pliskova, who defeated Kevin Anderson and Ashleigh Barty, respectively.

Here's a selection of early results and evening schedule for Sunday's major encounters:

                                     

Arthur Ashe Stadium

(1) Rafael Nadal vs. Nikoloz Basilashvili 6-3, 6-3, 6-7 (6), 6-4

(17) Serena Williams def. Kaia Kanepi 6-0, 4-6, 6-3

(3) Sloane Stephens vs. (15) Elise Mertens (from 7 p.m. ET/12 a.m BST Monday)

(3) Juan Martin del Potro vs. (20) Borna Coric

                        

Louis Armstrong Stadium

(9) Dominic Thiem def. (5) Kevin Anderson 7-5, 6-2, 7-6 (2)

(8) Karolina Pliskova def. (18) Ashleigh Barty 6-4, 6-4

(11) John Isner vs. (25) Milos Raonic TBD

                                  

Sunday Recap

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 02: Rafael Nadal of Spain shakes hands with his opponant Nikoloz Basilashvili of Georgia following their men's singles fourth round match on Day Seven of the 2018 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on Sep
Elsa/Getty Images

Nadal has truly been put through his paces in this year's competition, but the Spanish icon has been equal to the challenge as he moves through the gears.

The opening two sets were straightforward for the top seed, firing off the sets, 6-3, 6-3.

However, Basilashvili was far from finished, and the Georgian upped his output to exert physical pressure on his illustrious opponent.

The 26-year-old claimed the third via a tie break, 8-6, and Nadal temporarily appeared in slight trouble.

Once again, the Spaniard reacted as he did against Khachanov, who gave him a huge test in his previous match.

Nadal claimed the final set 6-4 and extinguished the threat of a shock exit.

Basilashvili showed plenty of depth as he hit an astonishing 56 winners, but Nadal was dominant on his own first serve, winning 75 per cent of points.

The U.S. Open highlighted the winning moment on Twitter:

Williams was in complete control early on against Kanepi, and a lightning-quick first set saw the legend win the opener 6-0.

Kanepi was caught in Williams' headlights, but to her credit, she recovered her composure to stop her opponent's charge.

The Estonian stunned the Flushing Meadows crowd as she won the second set 6-4, and Williams was bemused as she sat in her chair.

However, the American icon had no intention on leaving the door open for the 33-year-old, and she slammed it shut by taking the third and final set, 6-3.

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 02: Serena Williams of The United States celebrates during her women's singles fourth round match against Kaia Kanepi of Estonia on Day Seven of the 2018 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 2,
Elsa/Getty Images

Williams was dominant with the serve as she aced 18 times, and she is a serious threat once again after her recent return to the circuit.

No. 9 seed Thiem booked his place in the next round as he eliminated Anderson.

Anderson was expected to go deeper into the tournament as the No. 5 seed, but the South African couldn't stop the Austrian.

Thiem took the victory in straight sets, winning 7-5, 6-2, 7-6 (2) in two hours, 37 minutes.

Karolina Pliskova of Czech Republic celebrates during her ladies singles match against Ashley Barty of Australia on Day 7 of the 2018 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 2, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by kena betancu
KENA BETANCUR/Getty Images

Pliskova continued to show her fine form as she attacks the latter stages, and she was a clear winner in straight sets against No. 18 seed Barty.

The former world No. 1 was in no mood to concede any territory to her opponent, and she skipped to a simple 6-4, 6-4 victory.

                     

All stats via U.S. Open's official website.

Related

    Serena Williams relieved to emerge from tough battle with Kaia Kanepi

    Tennis logo
    Tennis

    Serena Williams relieved to emerge from tough battle with Kaia Kanepi

    Kevin Mitchell Flushing Meadows
    via the Guardian

    How Short Tennis Players Compete in a Sport of Giants

    Tennis logo
    Tennis

    How Short Tennis Players Compete in a Sport of Giants

    Nytimes
    via Nytimes

    Serena Advances to US Open QuarterfInals

    Tennis logo
    Tennis

    Serena Advances to US Open QuarterfInals

    Gianni Verschueren
    via Bleacher Report

    US Open 2018: Karolina Pliskova beats Ashleigh Barty to reach quarter-finals

    Tennis logo
    Tennis

    US Open 2018: Karolina Pliskova beats Ashleigh Barty to reach quarter-finals

    BBC Sport
    via BBC Sport