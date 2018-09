Yankees Manager Aaron Boone Suspended 1 Game for Making Contact with Umpire

Bill Kostroun/Associated Press

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone has been suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount after he made contact with home-plate umpire Nic Lentz while arguing balls and strikes during Friday's 7-5 victory over the Detroit Tigers, according to MLB.com.

Bench coach Josh Bard is expected to serve as acting manager for Sunday's series finale against Detroit, per Jack Curry of YES Network.