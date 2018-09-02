Asian Games 2018 Medal Count: Final Table for Each Country After Sunday

Dita Alangkara/Associated Press

Japan won the final gold medal of the 2018 Asian Games, but closing out on a high note was not enough to hand them the overall medal count lead.

China's dominant run at the Asian Games ended Sunday with a whopping 289 medals, 132 of the gold variety. That put China 57 golds ahead of Japan, which finished second on the medal count.

Asian Games 2018 Medal Count—Top 10

1. China, 289 (132 gold, 92 silver, 65 bronze)

2. Japan, 205 (75 gold, 56 silver, 74 bronze)

3. Republic of Korea, 177 (49 gold, 58 silver, 70 bronze)

4. Indonesia, 98 (31 gold, 24 silver, 43 bronze)

5. Uzbekistan, 70 (21 gold, 24 silver, 25 bronze)

6. Iran, 62 (20 gold, 20 silver, 22 bronze)

7. Chinese Taipei, 67 (17 gold, 19 silver, 31 bronze)

8. India, 69 (15 gold, 24 silver, 30 bronze)

9. Kazakhstan, 76 (15 gold, 17 silver, 44 bronze)

10. DPR Korea, 37 (12 gold, 12 silver, 13 bronze)

The only event on the calendar Sunday was the mixed triathlon. Japan earned the victory with a time of 1:30:39, besting the Republic of Korea by more than two minutes. Hong Kong finished just behind to earn a bronze.

Japan, which will host the 2020 Summer Olympics, hopes its solid medal count will translate to hosting the Games.

"This is far better than we expected," Yasuhiro Yamashita, head of the Japan delegation, told the Associated Press. "But achieving 75 gold medals at the Asian Games doesn't mean 30 golds at the Olympics."

Yamashita said Japan hopes to eclipse its record of 16 gold medals from the 2004 Games in Athens and 1964 Games in Tokyo.

"This is not an unrealistic goal," Yamashita said. "It was established calmly and carefully by analyzing each team and athlete."

