USC Blind Long Snapper Jake Olson Comes in for Final PAT vs. UNLV

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Blind long snapper Jake Olson snapped on the USC Trojans' final extra-point attempt of their 43-21 win over the UNLV Rebels on Saturday at Los Angeles Memorial Stadium.

Olson's snap was successful, as Chase McGrath converted the extra point with 1:38 remaining in the contest:

The redshirt junior, who has been blind since the age of 12, walked on to the USC football team in 2015, but it wasn't until last season that he saw game action.

Olson successfully snapped an extra-point attempt in last season's opener against Western Michigan, and he did so later in the campaign against Oregon State.

The Huntington Beach, California, native was named USC's Most Inspirational Player last season for his efforts.